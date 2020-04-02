In birth announcement, Rachel Bloom mentions collaborator Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Rachel Bloom’s baby girl is finally here. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, along with husband Dan Gregor, showed off their new bundle of joy on Wednesday.

“She’s here. She’s home,” captioned a relieved Bloom as she shared an adorable photo of her snuggling her newborn. “Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives.”

It should be noted that Bloom’s baby girl is wearing a pretzel hat, a nod to Rebecca Bunch, the pretzel-loving main character Bloom played on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The proud parents have not yet revealed their child’s name. Instead, they focused on thanking the tireless hospital staff members for keeping the family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writes Bloom, who turns 33 on April 3, “As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.”

“The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers,” She continues. “From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam [Schlesinger], they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.”

Shortly after Rachel published her post, it was tragically announced that Adam died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Fountains of Wayne artist had collaborated with Bloom on numerous songs for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, such as fan favorites “The Math of Love Triangles” and “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” — the latter of which won him an Emmy.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.