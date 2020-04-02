Jose’s Mustache Updates!

April 2, 2020

When self-isolation first began on Monday the 16th, Jose realized NO ONE would be seeing him for a while… so why would he cut his hair or bother to shave his mustache?

Here is what it looked like in the ‘early’ (3/16) days…

This [very] tiny, furry, slow-growing caterpillar mustache on his upper lip has lead to much debate in-studio and online… whereas some people love it, others say they guarantee it will keep people at LEAST 6 ft. away from him!

Follow along here and on IG as we post frequent photo updates on Jose’s baby-pushbroom-stache and give YOU a chance to decide & tell Jose what you think he should do with his new look!

Head to our Movin 92.5 Instagram to get involved!

Currently (04/02) :

(3/31) :

(3/27) :

 

