Oprah Winfrey donates $10M to COVID-19 relief organizations

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey has ponied up big time to try to help those battling the COVID-19 pandemic, to the tune of ten million bucks.

She revealed on Instagram that she’ll give a million-dollar donation to the charity America’s Food Fund (AFF), and nine million dollars will be distributed to various coronavirus relief organizations.

AFF was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Apple and the Ford Foundation, among others, and is focused on fighting food insecurity.

As part of her AppleTV+ series Oprah Talks COVID-19, she surprised Chef José Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, with a million-dollar donation to America’s Food Fund. “I know I can trust my money in your hands,” she told the grateful philanthropists.

Winfrey revealed the rest of the 10 million bucks would be disbursed “to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.” Winfrey grew up in Tennessee and Mississippi.

