Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas a “psychopath” for wearing jeans while in quarantine

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Sophie Turner is staying inside with her husband Joe Jonas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems the two are having a little disagreement when it comes to his quarantining style.

The topic came up during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s COVID-19 version of his TBS talk show, Conan at Home, on Wednesday, in which she labeled Jonas a “psychopath” for wearing jeans around the house.

“You don’t have to get dressed up. I’m wearing my sweatpants,” said the Game of Thrones alum, showing off her outfit — a green sweater and gray sweats. “I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

“I saw, it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'” Turner, 24, continued.

“Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home, where no one can see him,” she added. “I’m not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

Turner also volunteered that Joe, 30, is “a real social butterfly,” while she’s more of an introvert.

“Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it,” she admits.

