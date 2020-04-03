Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/3/20)

- WOAH! The Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian fist fight was actually bonkers! [MORE VIDEO SCROLL DOWN]
The continuation of Kourtney VS Kim. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/R5ApGnFcyh
- Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center amid fears of CORONAVIRUS…and if you want Joe Exotic’s ICONIC HAT, the Oklahoma car dealer that it’s from is selling them for $40
- Tekashi 6ix9ine has left prison early because of ASTHMA FEARS…and his lawyer says he can RELEASE MUSIC and get back on social media
- Jonathan Van Ness has some very important tips for your quarantine at-home hair cut, “The most important advice is just to NOT DO IT.”
- Oprah is donating $10 MILLION to fight the coronavirus . . . including $1 million to a GoFundMe called “America’s Food Fund,” which was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs
- There’s a petition to make Dr. Anthony Fauci the “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE“…will you sign it?
- WARNING this video might make you pregnant…Here’s “The Rock” in nothing but a towel, singing “You’re Welcome” from “Moana” and helping his adorable daughter wash her hands
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” 😂
- If your bored this weekend, try the staircase challenge like DREW BARRYMORE and STELLA MCCARTNEY
- Reese Witherspoon is giving away 250 DRESSES from her Draper James label to teachers!
- DJ Khaled donated over 10,000 MASKS to healthcare workers
- Bernie Ecclestone is the former head of Formula One is 89 years and about to be a NEW FATHER with his 44 year old 3rd wife
- Zac Efron says filming “Baywatch” made him realize he NEVER wants to be in “that good of shape” again
- VIDEO: Here’s Cody Simpson reading a love poem to Miley Cyrus
- Mystery writer James Patterson gives $500,000 to help indie bookstores, urges others to contribute to the #SaveIndieBookstores campaign
- It’s been 16 years since Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka went on their FIRST DATE