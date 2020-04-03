COVID-19 changes: Disney shuffles Marvel slate, ‘Indiana Jones 5’, others

Marvel Studios

(LOS ANGELES) — Disney has announced a host of changes to its upcoming movie release schedule because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The moves affect nearly all of its properties, from Marvel heroes like Black Widow and The Eternals, to the man in the hat, Indiana Jones.

The young adult book adaptation Artemis Fowl, which was to hit theaters May 29, will debut instead on Disney+.

Disney’s Mulan has been bumped to July 24, 2020, which was when Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise was to open. That film will be bumped to July 20, 2021, though Mulan’s new date hinges on whether theaters will be back up and running by then.

In the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson’s stand-alone adventure Black Widow, which was set to open next month, will now open November 6; that date was formerly occupied by The Eternals, which has been shifted to February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut on May 7, 2021; Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will open Nov. 5, 2021; and Thor: Love and Thunder will now hit theaters Feb. 18, 2022.

The sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel have also been moved, to May 6, 2022, and July 8, 2022, respectively.

Indiana Jones 5, which has yet to start production, was bumped from a summer, 2021 date to July 29, 2022.

