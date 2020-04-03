Jennifer Aniston & Kimmel surprise COVID-19 positive nurse with $10K from PostMates

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — On another installment of his ABC show-from-home Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel — along with his famous friend Jennifer Aniston — surprised a young nurse who is quarantined after contracting COVID-19.

Kimmel got to know Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah, and has been following her condition since she’s tested positive. While she’s furloughed from work and away from her two kids, she explained, she’s been taking care of herself and ordering food.

That’s where Aniston came in. She surprised Fairbanks via video, and the pair informed her that they’re going to be gifting her with $10,000 worth of food delivery from PostMates.

“But you have to use it all in one shot,” Kimmel quipped. “One huge meal.”

“On top of that, PostMates has generously donated gift cards to all the nurses on your floor,” Kimmel added.

Fairbanks said she should be able to get back to work — and see her kids — on April 8.

