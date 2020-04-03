‘Tiger King’ star transferred out of coronavirus isolation to prison medical center

(TEXAS) — Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic is on the run from COVID-19.

The star of the Netflix series, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was transferred to a Fort Worth, Texas prison medical center as coronavirus fears grow at the jail he was previously kept at, according to People.

Inmate records obtained by the publication reveal that the former Oklahoma zoo owner is currently at Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for the attempted murder of his arch-enemy Carole Baskin.

Prior to the relocation, the eccentric animal collector filed off a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, and two former associates based on claims that he was the victim of malicious prosecution and discrimination and was falsely arrested and imprisoned.

Joe is seeking a whopping total of almost $94 million in relation to the lawsuit.