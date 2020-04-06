Amy Schumer shares the heartwarming scene that greeted her friend starting her hospital shift

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Oprah(NEW YORK) — Every night at 7 p.m., the streets of New York City light up with thunderous applause, cheers and other noisemakers like bells and drums. The daily sound off is a new tradition created by the city’s residents to show their heartfelt support of the doctors, nurses and other staff leaving or just starting their 7 p.m. hospital shift.

Comedian Amy Schumer couldn’t help but share the heartwarming scene that greeted her friend, a hospital worker named Jen, who arrived to work on Sunday.

“My friend Jen walking in for her shift at the NY hospital she works at tonight sent us this picture,” captioned Schumer, who also enclosed her friend’s stunned text, “Walking into work- all surrounding fire dept and ems cheering.”

The picture shows a crowd of firefighters and EMS employees standing before a lit up firetruck and ambulance as they raise their hands in applause to all employees entering and leaving the hospital.

The firefighters and paramedics are standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity to honor those also tirelessly working the front line against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love you Jen,” Encourages the I Feel Pretty actress, “All nurses. Thinking about you all the time.”

New York City continues to be the nation’s epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, with 64,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 4,000 in 24 hours.

The city has also recorded 2,472 deaths and 14,205 hospitalizations.

