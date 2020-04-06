Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/20)

April 6, 2020

  • Katie Perry & Orlando Bloom’s gender reveal involved a lot of frosting! It’s A GIRL!

View this post on Instagram

💕 it’s a girl 💕

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

  • P!NK and her 3 year old son, Jameson, both had and recovered from COVID-19 and she announced she’s donating $1 million to healthcare workers on the front lines
  • VIDEO: Ezra Miller, 27-year-old actor from “Perks of Being a Wallflower” appears to choke 15-year-old fan…is this a sick joke? It doesn’t look like it.
  • Netflix is releasing ONE MORE EPISODE of “Tiger King”
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez shares she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during talk with Miley Cyrus about mental health
  • Woody Harrelson among stars sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories TIED TO 5G
  • Jennifer Lawrence wants to make sure you know how to VOTE FROM HOME…which is awesome, but does she look like a robot to anyone else???
  • Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel surprise nurse who contracted COVID-19 with $10,000 GIFT

  • Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel, and other comics raised more than $300,000 for UNEMPLOYED COMEDIANS during an online charity event called “Laugh Aid”
  • VIDEO: COVID-19 survivor Rita Wilson sang the national anthem before a VIRTUAL NASCAR race yesterday
  • VIDEO: Jane Fonda brought back her workout videos for “people of the Tik Tok”
  • VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar has a new drinking game…but if you play, you’ll die
  • Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson delivered 120 TACOS to healthcare workers at a local hospital
  • Chris Hemsworth says “GUIDED MEDITATION” helped him calm his kids down and made it easier to homeschool them
  • Willie Nelson shares good news with his son,  “Y’know, it’s 4-20 all month here, so y’all have fun.”

  • Dr. Fauci is now a BOBBLEHEAD and his purchase will help produce masks for health workers
  • Elton John is putting up $1 MILLION DOLLARS to help prevent people with HIV from getting COVID-19

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only