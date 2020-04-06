Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/20)

- Katie Perry & Orlando Bloom’s gender reveal involved a lot of frosting! It’s A GIRL!
- P!NK and her 3 year old son, Jameson, both had and recovered from COVID-19 and she announced she’s donating $1 million to healthcare workers on the front lines
- VIDEO: Ezra Miller, 27-year-old actor from “Perks of Being a Wallflower” appears to choke 15-year-old fan…is this a sick joke? It doesn’t look like it.
- Netflix is releasing ONE MORE EPISODE of “Tiger King”
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez shares she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during talk with Miley Cyrus about mental health
- Woody Harrelson among stars sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories TIED TO 5G
- Jennifer Lawrence wants to make sure you know how to VOTE FROM HOME…which is awesome, but does she look like a robot to anyone else???
- Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel surprise nurse who contracted COVID-19 with $10,000 GIFT
- Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel, and other comics raised more than $300,000 for UNEMPLOYED COMEDIANS during an online charity event called “Laugh Aid”
- VIDEO: COVID-19 survivor Rita Wilson sang the national anthem before a VIRTUAL NASCAR race yesterday
- VIDEO: Jane Fonda brought back her workout videos for “people of the Tik Tok”
- VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar has a new drinking game…but if you play, you’ll die
- Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson delivered 120 TACOS to healthcare workers at a local hospital
- Chris Hemsworth says “GUIDED MEDITATION” helped him calm his kids down and made it easier to homeschool them
- Willie Nelson shares good news with his son, “Y’know, it’s 4-20 all month here, so y’all have fun.”
Hey y’all! Unfortunately, today’s #Quarantune session will be postponed until tomorrow evening. But don’t worry, dad’s here to help us relaunch our #GoodNewsGarden!
You can submit your own good news on our website 💫 https://t.co/pvd8NiaR4o@WilliesReserve pic.twitter.com/kkBHiXh994
— Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) April 2, 2020
- Dr. Fauci is now a BOBBLEHEAD and his purchase will help produce masks for health workers
- Elton John is putting up $1 MILLION DOLLARS to help prevent people with HIV from getting COVID-19