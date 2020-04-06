Ellen DeGeneres wants to “lift you up” from COVID-19 with new home-shot shows

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres, whose daytime talker The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is returning today.

DeGeneres shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying in a video recorded at her home, “I’ve always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever is going on. So if you’re feeling down, I want to lift you up. If you’re feeling trapped, I want to set you free. If you feel like you’re going in the wrong direction, I want to back the thing up.”

Ellen will be taping the show remotely from her home, following in the footsteps of other show hosts including Trevor Noah from The Daily Show, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.