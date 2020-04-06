Tyler Perry leaves $21,000 tip for COVID-unemployed restaurant workers

April 6, 2020

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — Tyler Perry can’t seem to do enough to lift spirits amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest example was on Sunday.

TMZ reports Perry stopped by a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta and left a $500 tip for each of its 42 out-of-work servers — a total of $21,000!

Perry is reportedly a fan the restaurant chain and pays frequent visits to that particular location.

Last month, Perry attempted to raise spirits with his “‘Whole World In His Hands’ Challenge,” a musical collaboration with some of his talented friends.  After kicking off the gospel classic, he was joined by Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill and Fantasia, among others, who each took a verse.

