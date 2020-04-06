US COVID-19 cases swell past 330,000 as NYC remains epicenter of the outbreak

narvikk/iStock — As of Monday morning, the U.S. reportedly has 337,933 cases of COVID-19 with 17,582 recoveries. The U.S. death toll is surging toward 10,000, with currently 9,648 fatalities attributed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York City continues to be the nation’s epicenter of the outbreak, with 67,551 confirmed COVID-19 cases — an increase of over 4,000 in 24 hours.

The city has also recorded 3,048 deaths and ore than 14,200 hospitalizations.

In comparison, Italy — Europe’s hardest-hit country — has 128,948 cases and 15,887 fatalities as of Monday.

In addition, New York City officials confirmed that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus. The four-year-old predator, named Nadia, is a female Malayan tiger and was reportedly infected by a zoo employee in the first known case of human to tiger transmission of the virus.

The tiger’s sister, Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions have all developed a dry cough but are expected to recover.

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” said the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo.

Confirms the WCS, “Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats.”

