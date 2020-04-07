Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/7/20)

April 7, 2020

  • PICS: A ranking of 9 Late Night Hosts’ homes now that they’re social-distancing
  • Late night hosts, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, hosting GLOBAL FUNDRAISER together on April 18th called, “One World: Together at Home”. It will air of ABC, CBS, & NBC and it will be “curated” by Lady Gaga with about a million celebrity appearances!
  • J.K. Rowling says she was suffering from “all THE SYMPTOMS” of COVID-19 for the past two weeks, she has fully recovered and shared VIDEO of a doctor explaining a technique for relieving respiratory problems
  • Ariana Grande and her friends were bored enough to RECREATE A SCENE from “The Waterboy”
  • WHAT? It’s only been 1 year since the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road” dropped

  • /VIDEO: Justin Bieber said his wife Hailey was going to kick him out of the bedroom if he didn’t shave off that ridiculous puberty stache
  • VIDEO: John Krasinski hosted a musical reunion of the “Hamilton” cast on his new YouTube show, “Some Good News”
  • VIDEO: “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton announced that he’s going to be READING for kids and adults LIVE on social media
  • Comedy Central CANCELS “Lights Out with David Spade”
  • The Prime Minister of New Zealand says the Easter Bunny is considered an “ESSENTIAL WORKER” right now…Tooth Fairy is also alllowed to work
  • Rita Wilson released an OFFICIAL REMIX of “Hip Hop Hooray”
  • Jay-Z and Meek Mill are donating over 100,000 MASKS TO PRISONS
  • Ellen Pompeo’s 5-year-old daughter wants to “SEPARATE” from her 3-year-old brother

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only