Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/7/20)

- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey played VIRTUAL BINGO with nursing home residents
Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for residents at a senior living facility in Texas. https://t.co/xnqUAkcdU0 pic.twitter.com/hBi8DA06ZE
— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020
- PICS: A ranking of 9 Late Night Hosts’ homes now that they’re social-distancing
- Late night hosts, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, hosting GLOBAL FUNDRAISER together on April 18th called, “One World: Together at Home”. It will air of ABC, CBS, & NBC and it will be “curated” by Lady Gaga with about a million celebrity appearances!
- J.K. Rowling says she was suffering from “all THE SYMPTOMS” of COVID-19 for the past two weeks, she has fully recovered and shared VIDEO of a doctor explaining a technique for relieving respiratory problems
- Ariana Grande and her friends were bored enough to RECREATE A SCENE from “The Waterboy”
- WHAT? It’s only been 1 year since the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road” dropped
1 year ago today i dropped a remix to old town road with billy ray cyrus. i knew it would be successful but DAMN did it change EVERYTHING! can’t express how much this song has done for me. thank u to everybody who made this happen! 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/WlkId8Zdgi
— nope (@LilNasX) April 5, 2020
- /VIDEO: Justin Bieber said his wife Hailey was going to kick him out of the bedroom if he didn’t shave off that ridiculous puberty stache
- VIDEO: John Krasinski hosted a musical reunion of the “Hamilton” cast on his new YouTube show, “Some Good News”
- VIDEO: “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton announced that he’s going to be READING for kids and adults LIVE on social media
- Comedy Central CANCELS “Lights Out with David Spade”
- The Prime Minister of New Zealand says the Easter Bunny is considered an “ESSENTIAL WORKER” right now…Tooth Fairy is also alllowed to work
- Rita Wilson released an OFFICIAL REMIX of “Hip Hop Hooray”
- Jay-Z and Meek Mill are donating over 100,000 MASKS TO PRISONS
- Ellen Pompeo’s 5-year-old daughter wants to “SEPARATE” from her 3-year-old brother