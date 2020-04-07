Chrissy Teigen and John Legend admit they are getting a little stir crazy in quarantine

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — The stay-at-home order isn’t starting to wear on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The famous couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in a socially distanced remote interview and dished on how they are holding up amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely getting to us a little bit,” Teigen admitted. “We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast … it’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs.”

The 34-year-old model has been holed up with her mother, Legend and their two children — Luna, who turns four on April 14, and Miles, who will be two on May 16 — in a rented beach-side California home.

“This is honestly unreal,” the Cravings author said. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

“We’re holding up fine,” she added. “We are obviously making the best of it.”

“I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other,” chimed in. “Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to.”

When all of it’s said and done, though, they hope the world becomes a better place.

“If we can at least come out of this and change a bit, I think that would be a wonderful thing,” Teigen shared.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.