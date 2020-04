Around April, a pink moon makes an appearance in the world and its beautiful!

Pink moon did not get its name from the moon actually being pink. It gets its name from Folklore, a reference to moss pink, or wild ground phlox, whose pink flowers are one of spring’s earliest flowers in the eastern part of the United States.

This is the largest supermoon of the year!

If you missed the pink moon, it will be making a second appearance tomorrow night.