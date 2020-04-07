The REAL Toosie Slide Dance

Drake dropped his new song Toosie Slide a few days ago and many dancers rushed to their phones to learn the Toosie Slide dance. While everyone is making their own interpretation of the song, many people don’t realize that the song is actually about Michael Jacksons’ famous dance the moonwalk.
The lyrics go:
Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you thug passion
It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from
Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you satisfaction
And you know we out here every day with it
I’ma show you how to get it
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)
Drake said on the song,
“when I first made that song I was only talking about the moonwalk…But Toosie made a dance to that shit I didn’t know it was gonna be a dance song like that… we’re just having fun getting warmed up. Albums on the way”.
It totally makes sense. He also makes references to Michael Jacksons’ appearance, “Black leather glove, no sequins.”