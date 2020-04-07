The REAL Toosie Slide Dance

Drake dropped his new song Toosie Slide a few days ago and many dancers rushed to their phones to learn the Toosie Slide dance. While everyone is making their own interpretation of the song, many people don’t realize that the song is actually about Michael Jacksons’ famous dance the moonwalk.

The lyrics go:

Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you thug passion

It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from

Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you satisfaction

And you know we out here every day with it

I’ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy

Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)