Credit: BigStockPhoto

The REAL Toosie Slide Dance

April 7, 2020

Drake dropped his new song Toosie Slide a few days ago and many dancers rushed to their phones to learn the Toosie Slide dance. While everyone is making their own interpretation of the song, many people don’t realize that the song is actually about Michael Jacksons’ famous dance the moonwalk.

The lyrics go:

Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you thug passion
It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from
Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you satisfaction
And you know we out here every day with it
I’ma show you how to get it

It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)

 

Drake said on the song,

“when I first made that song I was only talking about the moonwalk…But Toosie made a dance to that shit I didn’t know it was gonna be a dance song like that… we’re just having fun getting warmed up. Albums on the way”.

It totally makes sense. He also makes references to Michael Jacksons’ appearance, “Black leather glove, no sequins.”

 

About Natalie Melendez

Growing up in Seattle, Natalie lives for anything music! You can best find her out exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. When she is not out and about she is actively performing at various open mics around town, digging through vinyl, and cuddling with her dog Lana. Listen in to get a taste for her fun-loving and hilarious on-air personality. After two years in college radio, she is very excited to start her career at Seattle’s #1 hit music station!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only