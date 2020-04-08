Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/8/20)

- OMG This update about quarantine from Tracy Morgan is amazing!!! “Me and my wife been quarantine here for 3 weeks and she’s pregnant 3 times. Every week she got pregnant.” And it only gets weirder from there….
It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2
- Ellen DeGeneres returns to TV from her living room…and immediately gets SLAMMED for tone-deaf joke about how hard being stuck in her $15 million mansion WATCH HERE!
- The CEO of Twitter is fighting COVID-19 . . . with a $1 BILLION DONATION
- Harry Styles is selling a NEW T-SHIRT, with the proceeds going to the fight against the coronavirus
- PICS: Russell Crowe sent Bindi Irwin and her husband a fig tree as a wedding gift
- Britney Spears is here with a PSA
- Taylor Swift GAVE $3,000 to a longtime fan who lost TWO jobs due to the coronavirus
- PICS: Katharine McPhee tried on a dress she wore on “American Idol” 14 years ago, and it still fits
- Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are RIDING OUT the coronavirus in the Bahamas with their hair stylist!