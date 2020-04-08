Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/8/20)

April 8, 2020

  • OMG This update about quarantine from Tracy Morgan is amazing!!! “Me and my wife been quarantine here for 3 weeks and she’s pregnant 3 times. Every week she got pregnant.” And it only gets weirder from there….

  • Ellen DeGeneres returns to TV from her living room…and immediately gets SLAMMED for tone-deaf joke about how hard being stuck in her $15 million mansion WATCH HERE!
  • The CEO of Twitter is fighting COVID-19 . . . with a $1 BILLION DONATION
  • Harry Styles is selling a NEW T-SHIRT, with the proceeds going to the fight against the coronavirus
  • PICS: Russell Crowe sent Bindi Irwin and her husband a fig tree as a wedding gift
  • Britney Spears is here with a PSA

  • Taylor Swift GAVE $3,000 to a longtime fan who lost TWO jobs due to the coronavirus
  • PICS: Katharine McPhee tried on a dress she wore on “American Idol” 14 years ago, and it still fits
  • Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are RIDING OUT the coronavirus in the Bahamas with their hair stylist!

 

 

 

 

 

