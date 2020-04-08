Sarah Silverman screams in encouragement for NYC health workers leaving their hospital shift

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair(NEW YORK) — New York City remains one of the hardest-hit areas of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the residents aren’t letting the tragedy stop them from selflessly cheering on the hardworking hospital employees every night.

Comedian Sarah Silverman revealed on Tuesday that she climbs onto her fire escape every night at 7 p.m.and loudly bangs a skillet during the nightly sound off.

“Everyday at 7pm in nyc, people open their window or stand on their fire escapes and bang pots and pans and howl and cheer on appreciation for our health care workers, grocery store workers and delivery people,” The Wreck It Ralph star explained.

Even residential areas of the city that aren’t close to a hospital participate in the daily celebration because, as Silverman says, “It makes us feel connected and that we aren’t alone.”

The video shows Silverman fervently banging on her skillet with a pair of metal tongs as she excitedly looks around as, one-by-one, her neighbors join in the nightly call. As more people lean out their windows to shout and clap, the 49-year-old throws back her head and whoops in enthusiasm.

“I live for ever 7-7:03pm,” she sweetly concludes.

Silverman is currently self-isolating with her assistant Annie Segal, who filmed the nightly celebration.

