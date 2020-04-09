Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/9/20)

View this post on Instagram

Mega recording artist Drake (@champagnepapi) returned to his hometown of Toronto to once again plant roots there, building a 50,000-square-foot ultra-luxe pleasure dome. The stately manor, as envisioned by Canadian designer @ferrisrafauli, is a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds. Take a look inside our May issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @jasonschmidtstudio; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @colinking; fashion styling by @mellanysanchez