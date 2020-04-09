Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/9/20)

April 9, 2020

  • PICS: Drake’s extravagant Toronto mansion is what happens when a cruise ship and a casino have a baby! THIS IS INSANE! 50,000 square feet that includes an NBA sized basketball complex!

Mega recording artist Drake (@champagnepapi) returned to his hometown of Toronto to once again plant roots there, building a 50,000-square-foot ultra-luxe pleasure dome. The stately manor, as envisioned by Canadian designer @ferrisrafauli, is a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds. Take a look inside our May issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @jasonschmidtstudio; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @colinking; fashion styling by @mellanysanchez

  • Cardi B is going to give away $1,000 AN HOUR between now and May 20th!
  • The series finale of “Modern Family” aired last night…and get ready for a Mitch & Cam SPIN OFF!
  • This is hands down our favorite celebrity PSA…thank you Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • VIDEO: Bruce Willis gave his daughter a buzzcut! Are you in the home-hair-cut phase yet? And icydk, he is quarantining with a HUGE SQUAD, that includes his EX WIFE Demi Moore!
  • Sure, J Lo and A Rod were seen going to the GYM after the stay at home order, but they are asking you to STAY HOME
  • Halsey bought 100,000 MASKS for medical professionals
  • Ciara and Russel Wilson have helped to donate over 10 MILLION MEALS
  • Gwyneth Paltrow thinks her critics hate her because she’s “PRETTY & HAS MONEY”
  • VIDEO: Naomi Watts finally hit her breaking point when after her printer, dishwasher, and vacuum cleaner all quit on her in the same day
  • Ha ha ha. We feel you Jessica Simpson

 

