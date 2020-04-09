Seth Meyers praises NYC first responders while celebrating his son’s second birthday

Lloyd Bishop/NBC(NEW YORK) — Late Night host Seth Meyers celebrated his son Axel’s second birthday by shouting out those who made his little boy’s complicated birth possible — first responders.

“Two years ago today our son Axel was born in the lobby of our apartment building,” wrote the 45-year-old while including an adorable photo of Axel wearing a party hat on his head and birthday cake all over his face. Unfortunately, little Axel looks like he’s entered a food coma, as Meyers jokingly adds, “Also, we tried to get him to smile and I don’t know what to tell you.”

Cute anecdotes aside, Meyers spent the majority of his birthday message focusing on New York City’s finest, by writing that, “Within ten minutes [of going into labor] we were surrounded by NYPD, NYFD and EMTs all of whom made us feel safe and protected.”

The talk show host expressed that he will always be grateful for what the first responders did for him and his wife Alexi Ashe that day, but quickly turned his the attention toward the plight EMTs, police and firefighters are going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sending my love and appreciation to all of them today not only for that moment but for what they’re going through now,” wrote the Saturday Night Live! alum. “So lucky my boys were born in the greatest city in the world.”

New York City remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak with 80,204 confirmed cases, according to the city’s Health Department. Of those cases, 4,260 have died.

About 1,300 of those infected with COVID-19 were first responders, who have now recovered and are back working the front lines against the pandemic.

