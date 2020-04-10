Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/10/20)

- Pink says you should BE UPSET that she could get tested for COVID-19 and you can’t!
- Amy Schumer is doing a quarantine COOKING SHOW for the Food Network!
- Gal Gadot is “horrible, frightening” & “a BLESSING IN DISGUISE”
- Feds RELEASE PHOTOS Lori Loughlin allegedly used to scam her daughters into USC
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake reveals on “Hot Ones” that he likes the bleeped version of “[D-Word] in a Box”
- Rihanna is teaming up with the already-generous Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, to provide $4.2 million to aid DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS in the Los Angeles area
- Sandra Bullock donated 6,000 N95 MASKS to L.A. healthcare workers
- TikTok is throwing $375 million at coronavirus RELIEF EFFORTS
- VIDEO: Lil Nas X celebrated his 21st birthday with…ELMO?
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey giving us a little a cappella taste of “Your Girl”
- PICS: Morning TV hosts show off their homes…and Samantha Guthrie’s American Girl doll made a TV appearance