Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/10/20)

April 10, 2020

  • Pink says you should BE UPSET that she could get tested for COVID-19 and you can’t!

  • Amy Schumer is doing a quarantine COOKING SHOW for the Food Network!
  • Gal Gadot is “horrible, frightening” & “a BLESSING IN DISGUISE”
  • Feds RELEASE PHOTOS Lori Loughlin allegedly used to scam her daughters into USC
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake reveals on “Hot Ones” that he likes the bleeped version of “[D-Word] in a Box”
  • Rihanna is teaming up with the already-generous Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, to provide $4.2 million to aid DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS  in the Los Angeles area
  • Sandra Bullock donated 6,000 N95 MASKS to L.A. healthcare workers
  • TikTok is throwing $375 million at coronavirus RELIEF EFFORTS
  • VIDEO: Lil Nas X celebrated his 21st birthday with…ELMO?
  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey giving us a little a cappella taste of “Your Girl”
  • PICS: Morning TV hosts show off their homes…and Samantha Guthrie’s American Girl doll made a TV appearance

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only