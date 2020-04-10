Global COVID-19 deaths now surpass 100,000

April 10, 2020

ChakisAtelier/iStock(NEW YORK) — The number of reported deaths from the COVID-19 virus globally has now exceeded 100,000.

Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed deaths to be 100,376 as of early Friday afternoon, based on data from a total 185 countries.

Italy has the greatest number of reported deaths, with 18,849.  The U.S. has the second-highest number of reported deaths, with 17,924, and the greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases, with 475,749.

At least 368,669 people have recovered from COVID-19 globally as of Friday afternoon, 26,645 of those in the U.S.

