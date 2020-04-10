Kelly Clarkson donating 25% of profits from her new home collection to COVID-19 relief

Business Wire/Wayfair(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson has officially launched her new home collection with Wayfair, and if you shop it now, you’ll be doing your part to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Kelly explains in a video, she was going to postpone the launch due to coronavirus, but then decided that it made sense.

“We kind of thought, well, we’re all stuck in our home, so like, what better time to maybe look at your house and go, ‘What could make me happier in this moment?'” reasons Kelly. And there are other factors in play as well.

“I know some of us are ballin’ on a budget, so it’s very affordable, but also really, really cute stuff,” Kelly notes.

“And I just thought it would be cool too, to release this…because we’ve decided that 25 percent of the profits of the Kelly home collection line — until I think April 17th — we’re going to donate 25 percent of the profits to COVID-19 relief efforts. So that made me very happy and I was also excited to release because of that.”

You can check out Kelly’s full collection, which is what you’d describe as French Country style, at Wayfair.com.

Another thing that Kelly isn’t postponing is new music: Her new single “I Dare You” comes out April 16. Kelly also voices a character in the new movie Trolls World Tour, which is out today for home rental.

