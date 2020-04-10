MOViN 92.5 Announces Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning

MOViN 92.5, Seattle’s #1 Hit Music Station announces an exciting rebranding of its #1 rated morning show to “Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning”, featuring Brooke Fox, Young Jeffrey and Jose Bolanos. The “Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning” show will continue to air on weekday mornings during drivetime from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on MOViN 92.5.

A self-described small town girl living the big city dream, Brooke Fox has worked in morning radio for the past 17 years. She previously hosted Top 40 radio’s first all-female morning drive show in Spokane (KZZU-FM), served as music director and morning co-host in Portland (KKRZ-FM), and launched Seattle’s first all-female hosted morning show in Seattle (KQMV-FM). Most recently, she co-hosted the Marconi award-winning, national radio show, Brooke & Jubal.

Outside the radio studio, Brooke was a host on FOX TV’s Dish Nation, a nationally syndicated entertainment news program, for three seasons and is the frequent guest host of NBC KING 5’s New Day. She was voted by Evening Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Most Beautiful People in the Northwest” and was named one of the “Women To Watch” by both South Sound Magazine and 425 Magazine. She is most proud of her community work, however. She serves as a spokesperson for the American Heart Association and the Komen Foundation, receiving the Outstanding Media Partner Award in 2014.

Brooke and her amazing husband reside in Seattle with their two young children and rescue pup.

Jeffrey Dubow, also known as “Young Jeffrey”, will be continuing with Brooke on the rebranded show. As a nationally syndicated Radio Personality & Executive Producer, he has been described as the “heart and soul” of the popular show. He is best known for his parody songs (“Song of the Week”) which he performs LIVE on the show every Friday morning. He’s written and sung over 300 songs to date which have garnered millions of viral views and even coverage on CNN International News. Jeffrey has taken on a more active on-air role on Brooke & Jubal in the Morning over the past six months and early research showed listeners received this positively.

Originally from LA, radio is in Jeffrey’s blood – his mother was a producer and song writer for LA’s infamous Dr. Demento Show. Jeffrey moved to Seattle to attend The University of Washington and couldn’t resist continuing his family’s radio legacy. For 10 years, Jeffrey has brought energy and sarcasm to the Seattle airwaves, but is still anxiously awaiting a call from Capitol Records to finally sign him to a Multi-Million Dollar Record Deal.

Jose Bolanos, who has worked alongside Brooke and Jeffrey for 8 years, will continue with the show as well. He is a national touring stand-up comedian that has been featured on several TV Networks including: FOX, USA Network, NBC, and more! He is best known for the energy his infectious laughter brings to the airwaves, along with popular show segments such as “Watcha Doing at the Courthouse” and “Jose’s Drunk Movie Review”. You can always find him on the streets of Seattle, ready to capture the most hilarious moments in our community. Jose hails from Tacoma and is still mad he isn’t considered Stadium High School’s MOST Famous Alumni.

Steve Boyd is rejoining the brand after a 4-month hiatus and the team couldn’t be more thrilled. He is the Marconi Award winning executive producer who not only launched the original Brooke & Jubal in the Morning but was able to elevate it to national syndication and national recognition. Steve is an Emmy Award winning television producer who was lured over to radio 11 years ago. He is a prolific writer, fearless leader, and a work addict.

“We’re very excited about the new show,” says Scott Mahalick, Hubbard Radio Seattle Interim Market Manager. “It is always our highest priority to provide outstanding and engaging entertainment for our listeners.”

MOViN 92.5 Brand and Content Director Ricky Villa said “Second Date Update” and the infamous “Phone Taps” will continue to be a part of the show, along with new features to be introduced.

MOViN 92.5 mornings is #1 in the latest Nielsen PPM February ratings report, Monday-Friday 6-10am AQH persons. The show is set to air starting on Monday, April 20, 2020. The show will continue to be offered in syndication through Premiere Networks.