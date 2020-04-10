Star-studded ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special to benefit COVID-19 Feeding America charity

April 10, 2020

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Christina Aguilera and Michael Buble are among the stars taking part in The Disney Family Singalong, a new hour-long special airing next week.

The TV event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities and their families as they sing their favorite Disney songs from home. On-screen lyrics will be included so everyone watching at home can sing along to classics from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Frozen, Moana and more.

Other stars participating include Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos.

The special will also include PSAs to raise awareness for Feeding America and the work they are doing to help people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

