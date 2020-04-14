Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/14/20)

April 14, 2020

  • Brad Pitt made his HGTV DEBUT on Property Brothers…..And he teared up!!!

  • John Krasinski has an EPIC surprise to thank healthcare workers!!!!

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara have a GENDER REVEAL for baby No.3!!!
  • Amy Shumer CHANGES her child’s named because it sounded like “genital!!”
  • Simone Biles has a CRAZY addition to the handstand challenge… And the responses from Chrissy Teigan and Ryan Reynolds are HILARIOUS!!

  • Demi Lovato CONFIRMS she it no longer friends with Selena Gomez!
  • WATCH North crash in on Kim Kardashian’s COVID PSA…..

  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a HUGE celebration for True’s second birthday
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon hosts CELEBRITY QUIPLASH to raise money for The American Red Cross
  • VIDEO: Ellen’s DIY mask FAIL!
