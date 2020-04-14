Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/14/20)

- Brad Pitt made his HGTV DEBUT on Property Brothers…..And he teared up!!!
- John Krasinski has an EPIC surprise to thank healthcare workers!!!!
- Russell Wilson and Ciara have a GENDER REVEAL for baby No.3!!!
- Amy Shumer CHANGES her child’s named because it sounded like “genital!!”
- Simone Biles has a CRAZY addition to the handstand challenge… And the responses from Chrissy Teigan and Ryan Reynolds are HILARIOUS!!
handstand challenge 🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/D11uhLoG37
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 11, 2020
- Demi Lovato CONFIRMS she it no longer friends with Selena Gomez!
- WATCH North crash in on Kim Kardashian’s COVID PSA…..
Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @KimKardashian & North West are having!
By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California.
📲 https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/3m21SRMuh1
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2020
- Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a HUGE celebration for True’s second birthday
- VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon hosts CELEBRITY QUIPLASH to raise money for The American Red Cross
- VIDEO: Ellen’s DIY mask FAIL!