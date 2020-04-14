Hubbard Radio Seattle – Fight Back, Give Back!

Hubbard Seattle created the Fight Back, Give Back program to help local charities raise awareness and funds during this COVID-19 crisis.
The need in the Puget Sound Area is unprecedented and by working together we can rise up against hardship and unite in our efforts to help those most affected by this invisible killer.
To provide charities a voice and connection to a passionate community of listeners, Hubbard Seattle is committing to donate up to $500,000 worth of commercial airtime in April to Fight Back, Give Back!
Where possible, please help us celebrate these worthy causes!
|St. Francis House Puyallup
|Since 1974, in times of need, Puyallup St. Francis House has been a center of compassionate presence and service that offers hope and eases hardships of those in need in East Pierce County. Puyallup St. Francis House provides necessities not provided by others and all services are provided at no charge.
|Special Olympics
|Special Olympics Washington is the leader in sports, inclusive health, and community building; empowering children and adults with intellectual disabilities to be valued on and off the playing field. http://specialolympicswashington.org/
|Issaquah Food Bank
|Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank serves more than 4000 people over 100 Square Miles with more asking for help every day. Donations help!
|Treehouse
|Giving Foster Kids a Childhood and a Future. We envision–and strive to create–a world where every child that has experienced foster care has the opportunities and support they need to pursue their dreams and launch successfully into adulthood.
|St. Judes
|Families Never Receive a Bill from St. Jude for Treatment, Travel, Housing or Food. Leading the Way the World Understands, Treats and Defeats Childhood Cancer. Help End Childhood Cancer. 100% Tax-Deductible. No Family Receives a Bill.
|Stolen Youth
|Stolen Youth exists to end child sex trafficking and we cannot allow these challenging times set us back. Our actions today are critical to securing a future where no child is EVER bought or sold for sex.
|YMCA
|Welcome to the YMCA of Greater Seattle! We’re an inclusive organization of kinds of people with a shared commitment to nurture the potential of youth, promote healthy living, and foster social responsibility.
|Food Lifeline
|Solving Hunger — Feeding children, adults and seniors facing hunger
|Communities in Schools of Renton Tukwila
|Communities in Schools of Renton-Tukwila’s mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
|All in Seattle Space Needle Foundation
|All In Seattle is a group of like-minded community members who are quickly deploying resources directly to proven non-profits who can deliver it to those most in need. This group of concerned Seattleites such as Space Needle Foundation have helped raise over $30+ million to contribute directly to these non-profits.
|Give Big
|GiveBIG is Washington State’s largest, online philanthropic event. GiveBIG is doubling efforts, partnering with GivingTuesday now to make GiveBIG a two-day campaign on May 5th & 6th
|Big Table
|Big Table is a home-grown 501 C 3 here in the northwest with a decade of experience caring for restaurant and hotel workers that are in crisis.
|Puget Sound Pet Food Bank
|We offer free food, treats and other supplies to pets in need. No pets should go hungry.
|Saving Great Animals
|Saving Great Animals is a Seattle-Bellevue based rescue organization that helps animals, including those with special needs, find the right forever home.
|PAWS
|PAWS helps cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest- by rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating the community to inspire compassionate action for animals. https://www.paws.org/
|Bellevue Lifespring
|Our mission is to foster stability and self-sufficiency for Bellevue’s children and their families through programs that provide food, clothing, education and emergency assistance.
|Family First Community Center
|Family first Community Center is providing free delivery service to seniors and the most vulnerable in our community. You can help – familyfirstrenton.org/
|Trufant Family Foundation
|The Marcus Trufant Family Foundation awards college scholarships to under-represented students in Tacoma, Seattle and partnering communities. The Foundation also provides programs of fundamental support needed to achieve life goals.
|Doney Coe Pet Clinic
|The Doney–Coe pet clinic provides veterinary care in the Seattle area for people who can’t afford it. Visit www.DoneyCoe.org.
|Arcora
|DentistLink is a no-cost dental referral service provided by Arcora Foundation that connects people – uninsured, insured and Medicaid insured – with dental care services as most offices remain closed in response to coronavirus.
|Virginia Mason Foundation
|With donations of personal protective equipment or financial support at virginiamason.org, Virginia Mason will continue to meet the COVID-19 challenge head on. virginiamason.org
|Fred Hutch
|The mission of Fred Hutch is the elimination of cancer and related diseases as causes of human suffering and death. The Hutch conducts research of the highest standards to improve prevention and treatment of cancer and related diseases.
Our 40-plus years on the front lines of cancer research have led to cures for some types of the disease — and have offered proof that the immune system can stop others. Propelled by our ongoing commitment to excellent science and creative innovation, we’re making major inroads in the fight against cancer.
|United Way
|United Way of King County’s Community Relief Fund is to alleviate hunger and keep families from falling into homelessness during the Coronavirus Outbreak
|Woodland Park Zoo
|Woodland Park Zoo is a zoological garden located in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
|Pacific Science Center
|Pacific Science Center ignites curiosity in every child and fuels a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us.
|Alpha Supported Living Services
|Alpha Supportive Living Services is a non-profit agency providing supported living and group home services to adults with developmental disabilities in King and Snohomish County.
|American Cancer Society
|American Cancer Society continues to research 24/7 and with donation their key services help with cancer patients who need support more than ever. Cancer won’t stop neither will American Cancer Society. Questions please call 800-227-2345
|Dog Gone Seattle
|Dog Gone Seattle is a Foster based dog rescue that finds forever homes for dogs from kill shelters. They function 100% on adoption fees and donations. They believe every dog deserves a forever home.