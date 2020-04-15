Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/15/20)

April 15, 2020

  • Matthew McConaughey poses as Bobby Bandito….showing YOU how to make this improvised mask!!

we’ve got more livin to do #BobbyBandito

  • Tom Brady offers a ONCE IN A LIFETIME package for the COVID-19 #AllInChallenge charity auction!!!!!
  • Martha Stewart was caught DRUNK on Instagram!
  • Max Greenfield’s daughter gives him some SERIOUS ATTITUDE during homeschooling….

  • PICS: Chelsea Handler gives book recommendations… while shes NAKED!!
  • WATCH J- Lo, Robert De Niro, & Kerry Washington thank healthcare workers
  • American Idol will CONTINUE filming…. from everyone’s homes!!
  • John Legend & Chrissy Teigen celebrate Luna’s 4th birthday…

  • A High School Musical REUNION is officially happening!
  • VIDEO: Jack Black and Jimmy Kimmel give a HUGE suprise to a nurse on the Frontline
  • Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, & more are added to the incredible CELEBRITY LINEUP for “One World: Together At Home” event
