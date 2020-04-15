Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/15/20)

- Matthew McConaughey poses as Bobby Bandito….showing YOU how to make this improvised mask!!
- Tom Brady offers a ONCE IN A LIFETIME package for the COVID-19 #AllInChallenge charity auction!!!!!
- Martha Stewart was caught DRUNK on Instagram!
- Max Greenfield’s daughter gives him some SERIOUS ATTITUDE during homeschooling….
- PICS: Chelsea Handler gives book recommendations… while shes NAKED!!
- WATCH J- Lo, Robert De Niro, & Kerry Washington thank healthcare workers
- American Idol will CONTINUE filming…. from everyone’s homes!!
- John Legend & Chrissy Teigen celebrate Luna’s 4th birthday…
- A High School Musical REUNION is officially happening!
- VIDEO: Jack Black and Jimmy Kimmel give a HUGE suprise to a nurse on the Frontline
- Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, & more are added to the incredible CELEBRITY LINEUP for “One World: Together At Home” event