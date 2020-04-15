‘Empire’ creators say final season will be cut short over COVID-19 shutdowns

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong confirmed on Tuesday that the sixth and final season of the Fox hip-hop series will be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but left the door open for a proper finale somewhere in the future. 

“I’m heartbroken we aren’t getting to shoot the finale we wanted — at least not yet,” said Daniels in a statement obtained by Deadline

A promo at the end of episode 15 two weeks ago announced, “Get ready for the shocking final three episodes of Empire.” Episode 18, airing April 21, will mark the show’s premature end. 

Deadline reports footage from the unfinished 19th episode will likely be used, “to help create a more seamless overall ending.”

