Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/16/20)

April 16, 2020

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle DONATE $112,000 from their wedding to feed hungry families…Along with video-calling struggling parents!!
  • Matt Damon was in IRELAND for a film shoot when the country went into lockdown…And he’s STILL THERE!!
  • Colin Kaepernick DONATES $100,000 to his new COVID-19 Relief Fund…..

  • David Beckham makes one 70-year-old fan’s dream COME TRUE
  • Pink makes soup for local food bank after recoving from COVID-19….

  • Ryan Seacrest is hosting a Disney family special TONIGHT... with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & more!!
  • Britney Spears COMPLIMENTS her ex Justin Timberlake….And dances to his song!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BFalSg_5c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

  • SNL’s Michael Che is PAYING rent for 160 NYC residents!!
  • Drake joins the All In Challenge…Offering a party package in HIS PRIVATE JET
  • Halle Berry joins in on the Pillow Challenge….And still looks good!!!

  • Joe Exotic’s hot pink sequin shirt is for SALE on eBay!!
  • Reese Witherspoon DONATES to teachers aid organization
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only