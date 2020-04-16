Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/16/20)

- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle DONATE $112,000 from their wedding to feed hungry families…Along with video-calling struggling parents!!
- Matt Damon was in IRELAND for a film shoot when the country went into lockdown…And he’s STILL THERE!!
- Colin Kaepernick DONATES $100,000 to his new COVID-19 Relief Fund…..
View this post on Instagram
Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Link in bio to donate & more info.
- David Beckham makes one 70-year-old fan’s dream COME TRUE
- Pink makes soup for local food bank after recoving from COVID-19….
- Ryan Seacrest is hosting a Disney family special TONIGHT... with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & more!!
- Britney Spears COMPLIMENTS her ex Justin Timberlake….And dances to his song!!
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BFalSg_5c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
- SNL’s Michael Che is PAYING rent for 160 NYC residents!!
- Drake joins the All In Challenge…Offering a party package in HIS PRIVATE JET
- Halle Berry joins in on the Pillow Challenge….And still looks good!!!