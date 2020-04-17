Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/20)

- Mark Wahlberg shared his daughter’s Tiger King Tik Tok…And it is HILARIOUS!…
- Jason Bateman’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel was CRASHED…….By his daughter!
- Fans are OBSESSING over Ariana Grande’s peformance, leaving no doubt that she could be a Disney Princess!!
- WATCH: Johnny Depp joined Instagram…And posted a moving message regarding COVID
- WATCH: Kelly Clarkson released an INSPIRATIONAL, multi-language song…..you have to hear it!!!!
- The Rock’s daughter LOVES Moana… But has no idea her dad is Maui!!
View this post on Instagram
And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤
- Dua Lipa is RECRUITING fans to be a part of her peformance!!!..
- John Krasinski is hosting a VIRTUAL prom night for students who had to miss out….
- Selena Gomez filed a $10M LAWSUIT against a video game company!!!
- Sam Heughan SPEAKS OUT about bullying
- Julianne Hough was SPOTTED quarantining with Ben Barnes… NOT her husband!?
- The Jersey Shore cast EXPLODES after an episode revealed what REALLY happened in Vegas!!