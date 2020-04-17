Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/20)

April 17, 2020

  • Mark Wahlberg shared his daughter’s Tiger King Tik Tok…And it is HILARIOUS!…

  • Jason Bateman’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel was CRASHED…….By his daughter!
  • Fans are OBSESSING over Ariana Grande’s peformance, leaving no doubt that she could be a Disney Princess!!

  • WATCH: Johnny Depp joined Instagram…And posted a moving message regarding COVID
  • WATCH: Kelly Clarkson released an INSPIRATIONAL, multi-language song…..you have to hear it!!!!
  • The Rock’s daughter LOVES Moana… But has no idea her dad is Maui!!

  • Dua Lipa is RECRUITING fans to be a part of her peformance!!!..
  • John Krasinski is hosting a VIRTUAL prom night for students who had to miss out….

  • Selena Gomez filed a $10M LAWSUIT against a video game company!!!
  • Sam Heughan SPEAKS OUT about bullying
  • Julianne Hough was SPOTTED quarantining with Ben Barnes… NOT her husband!?
  • The Jersey Shore cast EXPLODES after an episode revealed what REALLY happened in Vegas!!
