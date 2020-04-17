‘Fuller House’ star Jodie Sweetin’s kids host adorable “dress like a celebrity” dinner

Disney Channel/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — With being able to dress up for dinner and head out to a fancy restaurant out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families across America are finding creative ways to make family meals a little more fun.

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin revealed Thursday that her 11-year-old daughter Zoie came up with a brilliant idea to come to dinner dressed as their favorite celebrity.

“For this evenings entertainment, Zoie has decided that we are having “dress like a celebrity dinner”. She is cooking for us and has a whole thing planned,” the 38-year-old happily revealed while flaunting her dramatic outfit of the night.

Deciding to dress up as Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Jodie’s hair is fashioned into an artificial bob as she wears a fitting short black dress and shades. The actress also had plenty of time to perfect her look too, because she was “not allowed to go down there until our ‘reservation’ at 6:45.”

As for her children, Sweetin revealed in a subsequent post that Zoie went to dinner as Kourtney Kardashian while her youngest, nine-year-old Bea, was “Miss Peacock from the movie Clue.“

If that wasn’t hilarious enough, Jodie explained “We remained in full character throughout the meal, complete with a very Kardashian style freak out.”

As for the meal Zoie prepared for her family, says Sweetin, “It was a lovely evening, with a candlelight dinner of pasta and sautéed potatoes, plus we broke out the fancy Crystal for the occasion!”

The proud mom then snarkily added, “Then, suddenly it turned into a murder mystery” due to her littlest’s character of choice before she was tasked with the cleanup “Because… even as the worlds fashion tastemaker, I still have to load the dishwasher.”

