Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/20/20)

- OUCH. Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t paid her CREW IN A MONTH…and is continuing the show without them! Here’s how she’s become one of 2020’s BIGGEST VILLIANS
- Katy Perry says goodbye to her beloved cat, “Kitty Purry”
Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever
- “One World: Together at Home” raises $128 MILLION in Coronavirus aide! Here’s our FAVORITE PERFORMANCES: Taylor Swift’s “Soon YOU’LL GET BETTER” , Lizzo performing Sam Cooke’s classic, “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME,” and Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend joined Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli for their song, “THE PRAYER”…watch all 8 HOURS HERE
- John Krasinski hosted his VIRTUAL PROM with guest appearances from “Office” co-star Rainn Wilson and Chance the Rapper, and musical performances by the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish
- VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench’s new TikTok challenge (with the help of her not-Ed-Sheeran grandson!)
- VIDEO: Blue Ivy shows the world why it’s so important to wash your hands
- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ new wine called QUARANTINE…100% of the proceeds are going to COVID-19 charities
- Khloe Kardashian has been hitting up grocery stores & PAYING FOR ELDERLY shoppers purchases
- PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivering food to the needy in Los Angeles
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow auctions off dress she once talked crap about