Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/20/20)

April 20, 2020

  • OUCH. Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t paid her CREW IN A MONTH…and is continuing the show without them! Here’s how she’s become one of 2020’s BIGGEST VILLIANS
  • Katy Perry says goodbye to her beloved cat, “Kitty Purry”

  • “One World: Together at Home” raises $128 MILLION in Coronavirus aide! Here’s our FAVORITE PERFORMANCES: Taylor Swift’s “Soon YOU’LL GET BETTER” , Lizzo performing Sam Cooke’s classic, “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME,” and Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend joined Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli for their song, “THE PRAYER”…watch all 8 HOURS HERE
  • John Krasinski hosted his VIRTUAL PROM  with guest appearances from “Office” co-star Rainn Wilson and Chance the Rapper, and musical performances by the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish
  • VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench’s new TikTok challenge (with the help of her not-Ed-Sheeran grandson!)
  • VIDEO: Blue Ivy shows the world why it’s so important to wash your hands
  • Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ new wine called QUARANTINE…100% of the proceeds are going to COVID-19 charities
  • Khloe Kardashian has been hitting up grocery stores & PAYING FOR ELDERLY shoppers purchases
  • PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  delivering food to the needy in Los Angeles
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow auctions off dress she once talked crap about

