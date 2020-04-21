Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/20)

April 21, 2020

  • VIDEO: Brad Pitt does the weather for John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” (Go to the 6:50 mark)
  • You can run a LEMONADE STAND with Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman…they’ll actually come and set it up at your house & all the money goes to charity!
  • Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” had CAMERAS in the bathrooms to make sure contestants weren’t pleasuring themselves???? While producers don’t admit to watching people in the bathroom…they do say they were LISTENING AT ALL TIMES
  • People think Miley Cyrus is pregnant because she DIDN’T SMOKE WEED on 4/20
  • Here’s how “American Idol” will work during QUARANTINE
  • The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary yesterday

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas donated 100 HOT MEALS to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
  • VIDEO: DJ David Guetta raised $700,000 with a rooftop show in Miami, although police had to break up crowds that gathered on the sidewalk
  • Future’s  charitable foundation estimates it’s given out at least 100,000 MASKS
  • Robin Wright and Cary Elwes REUNITED to announce that “The Princess Bride” is coming to Disney+

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
