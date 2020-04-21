Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/20)

View this post on Instagram

Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music. Then you came…a dozen …a hundred…thousands…millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead…As long as there’ll be music… 🖤 #KTBSPA #BSB27