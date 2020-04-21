Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/20)

- VIDEO: Brad Pitt does the weather for John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” (Go to the 6:50 mark)
- You can run a LEMONADE STAND with Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman…they’ll actually come and set it up at your house & all the money goes to charity!
- Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” had CAMERAS in the bathrooms to make sure contestants weren’t pleasuring themselves???? While producers don’t admit to watching people in the bathroom…they do say they were LISTENING AT ALL TIMES
- People think Miley Cyrus is pregnant because she DIDN’T SMOKE WEED on 4/20
- Here’s how “American Idol” will work during QUARANTINE
- The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary yesterday
Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music. Then you came…a dozen …a hundred…thousands…millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead…As long as there’ll be music… 🖤 #KTBSPA #BSB27
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas donated 100 HOT MEALS to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- VIDEO: DJ David Guetta raised $700,000 with a rooftop show in Miami, although police had to break up crowds that gathered on the sidewalk
- Future’s charitable foundation estimates it’s given out at least 100,000 MASKS
- Robin Wright and Cary Elwes REUNITED to announce that “The Princess Bride” is coming to Disney+