Local Restaurants with Take Out / Delivery

Looking for the best local and national food that’s available for takeout and delivery? We are working on building the ultimate list. And be sure to be on the look for free delivery from many local restaurants via UberEats, GrubHub, Doordash.

Looking for more restaurants? Check out Support Seattle on Instagram! Or check out this huge list of restaurants in Pierce County. The City of Seattle also has their own interactive map.

Local Restaurants

Asian

Bai Tong

Thai Food located in Redmond, Issaquah, Capitol Hill, and Tukwila. Pickup and Delivery options available. Delivery also available on third-party apps. More info at: https://www.baitongrestaurant.com/

Pho Than Brothers

Seattle, Bellevue, and Lynnwood locations. Call ahead to pick up. More info at: http://thanbrothers.com/#/

Din Tai Fung

The Bellevue location open for take-out and delivery from 11:00 am – 8:30 pm (open until 9:00 pm on weekends). The U-Village location reopens on April 17 and Pacific Place will reopen on April 19. Delivery available through Doordash, and Postmates. More info at: https://dintaifungusa.com/locations.html

Trapper’s Sushi

Several locations around Washington. Order online for delivery or takeout! Hours vary by location. https://www.trapperssushi.com/locations

Burgers

Dick’s Drive-In

Order at the counter or get it delivered through DoorDash! Open 10:30am-2am 7 days a week! Find your nearest location at https://www.ddir.com/locations/

Chicken

Ezell’s Chicken

Hours vary by location. Free delivery available on some third-party apps! More info at: https://ezellschicken.com/locations/

Heaven Sent Chicken

Carry-out orders are available! Please call ahead.

Mon-Sat: 11am – 8:30pm & Sunday: 11am – 8pm

Everett: 425-267-9672

Lake City: 206-363-1167

https://www.heavensentfriedchicken.com/

Bok a Bok

Pickup and Delivery options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.bokabokchicken.com/

Mexican

Cactus

Kirkland, Madison Park, and South Lake Union locations open for takeout and delivery. Hours vary. More info at: https://cactusrestaurants.com/

Agave

Located in Redmond and Kent Station, take-out and delivery options available. Take-out available through Door Dash. More info at: http://agaverest.com/

Pizza

Zeek’s Pizza

Discounted growlers with any take-out order ($20 purchase required)

$12 / 64 oz (includes glass) $8 / 32oz (includes glass) $10 six-packs of local beer and cider!



No contact delivery available. Order online! Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://zeekspizza.com/

Pagliacci Pizza

No contact pick-up or delivery. Order online! Delivery available from 4-11pm on weekdays, and open for delivery until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. In-store hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.pagliacci.com/locations/category/all

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza

Pick up your favorite pizzas and a couple for later with take & bake 16” pizzas for only $15. Offering pickup, delivery and curbside delivery. Visit their website for additional details: https://www.therockwfp.com/

Sandwiches/Salads

Homegrown

Order online for pick-up and delivery. Hours vary by location, but Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Queen Anne, and Redmond locations are still open (Bellevue and U-Village locations temporarily closed). More info at: http://www.eathomegrown.com/order

Other Local Favorites

John Howie Steak

Incredible deals on wine as well as a robust curbside pick-up menu. It would be perfect for a quarantine birthday or anniversary dinner. More info at: https://johnhowiesteak.com/

Seastar

Seastar is bringing fresh Sushi platters and family meals to their curbside service. More info at: https://seastarrestaurant.com/

Beardslee Public House

Food available for curbside OR delivery through Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Crowlers and Growler fills are also available. More info at: https://beardsleeph.com/

HB Beverage Co

No need to leave your automobile. Just park, order online, and provide your stall number in the notes and they will bring your order to your car. More info at: https://www.hbbev.co/

Sano Cafe

Delivering superfoods, fresh juice, elixirs, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, espresso, and more via Postmates More into at: https://www.thesanocafe.com/

L&L Hawaiian Barbeque

Check the website to find your closest location (Lynnwood location temporarily closed)! Call ahead and order to-go. Curbside pickup at some locations, and third-party delivery available. Hours and delivery-eligible stores vary by location. https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/

Mama Stortini’s

Take out is available at all three locations, delivery through Door Dash, and includes one complimentary dessert with every take out order as we all go through this challenging time. More info at: https://www.mamastortinis.com/

Wildwood Distillery

Wildwood Distillery (John Howie Restaurants) just launched a 60% alcohol sanitizing handrub called Rensa; they are offering a free 2 oz. bottle for every $5 donation to https://big-table.com/ (they also include a bottle with every drinking spirit purchased).

520 Bar and Grill

Curbside pickup is available on the weekends. For more information visit: http://520barandgrill.com/

Bis on Main

Pick up available at the valet in back. For more information visit: https://bisonmain.com/

Gilberts

Curbside pickup is available. https://www.gilbertsonmain.com/

Greenlake Grill

Accepting orders from 3pm, call (206) 729-6179 to order. Take out & Curbside pick up from 4:00-7:00pm. Get 1/2 off bottled wine, beer & cocktail combos available. All proceeds benefit our team members. View the limited takeout menu.



National Restaurants

Burgers

McDonald’s

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Find your nearest location at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html

Wendy’s

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Find your nearest location at https://order.wendys.com/location?site=find

Jack in The Box

Drive thrus open. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.jackinthebox.com/locations

Red Robin

Place a to-go order online or through the app. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.redrobin.com/find-us/

Applebee’s

Order online for orders to-go! Sign up for their e-club to get a free appetizer with your order! Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.applebees.com/en/restaurants

Five Guys

Order online! Curbside pickup and delivery options available! Hours vary by location. https://www.fiveguys.com/

Chicken

Chick-fil-a

Mobile ordering and drive-thrus open. Find your location at https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations

Popeyes

Free Delivery available! Order online for pickup too. Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.popeyes.com/store-locator

Buffalo Wild Wings

Delivery and To-Go options available. Tuesday Buy One/Get One deals! Hours vary by location, find your location at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/

Wing-Stop

Delivery and Carryout options available. Hours vary by location. https://www.wingstop.com/order

Mexican

Taco Time

Drive-thrus open. Order ahead on your phone. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://tacotimenw.com/find-us/

Taco Bell

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.tacobell.com/locations

Chipotle

Free delivery (on orders over $10). Order ahead on the app or online for pick up. Hours vary by location. Find yours at: https://chipotle.com/order

Qdoba

Order online. Curbside pickup option available. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at:https://www.qdoba.com/locations

Pizza

MOD Pizza

Order online to pick-up in store. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://modpizza.com/

Domino’s

Order online for Delivery or Carryout. Hours vary by location: find yours at https://www.dominos.com/en/

Papa John’s

No contact delivery available! Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://locations.papajohns.com/united-states

Pizza Hut

Contactless delivery and pickup available! Hours vary by location. Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://www.pizzahut.com/index.php?locator=#/find-a-hut

Papa Murphy’s Take-n-Bake Pizza

Get some of your favorite ready to bake pizzas. Delivery options available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.papamurphys.com/

Sandwiches

Jimmy Johns

Use their app to get free sides and other rewards, order ahead for pick up, and check out their FreakyFast delivery! Some locations also have drive-thrus! Hours vary by location: https://www.jimmyjohns.com/find-a-jjs/

Jersey Mikes

Free Delivery through their app! Or order ahead to pick up! Hours vary by location. Find your nearest store at: https://www.jerseymikes.com/locations.

Subway

At Subway, you can order the Subs you love for takeout or delivery, with free delivery available through Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash with code “SubwayNow”. Order ahead online or through the app for pick up. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.subway.com/en-US/FindAStore

Panera

Order online for rapid pickup or delivery. Drive-thru options are available at some locations. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Potbelly

Free Delivery on orders over $10! Curbside pickup is available too! https://www.potbelly.com/locations

Other Favorites

Panda Express

Take-out, Delivery, and Drive-thru options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.pandaexpress.com/userlocation

P.F. Changs

Free Delivery! Orders for to-go and curbside pickup are also available. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.pfchangs.com/locations/us.html

Starbucks

Drive-thrus available at several locations. Hours vary by location. In-store locations are closed. Grocery store locations are open. Delivery available through Uber Eats. Find more info at https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator

Olive Garden

Order online and pick up from your car. Free delivery for your family! (orders over $75). Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.olivegarden.com/locations/location-search

The Bellevue Collection

Every time you order take-out from one of our restaurants, The Bellevue Collection will donate two meals to Bellevue LifeSpring’s emergency response program, feeding students in our community. Your order placed now through April 24 will support the impacted children and their families in our area. Get more information at: https://bellevuecollection.com/eats-take-out

Participating restaurants at The Bellevue Collection:

Castilla

Central Bar + Restaurant

Din Tai Fung

Joey Bellevue

Maggiano’s Little Italy

MIX Poke Bar

Needs Deli Merchantile

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

Pressed Juicery

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Thai Kitchen Bird Pepper

The Cheesecake Factory

The Landing

Kent Station

All Kent Station information is up to date as of March 25th, please contact the individual businesses for updated information or view this list online.

Agave Cocina & Cantina – 11:00 am-8:00 pm – Delivery, $5 card with takeout orders, Curbside pick up

– 11:00 am-8:00 pm – Delivery, $5 card with takeout orders, Curbside pick up Banyan Tree – 11:00 am-7:00 pm – Takeout only

– 11:00 am-7:00 pm – Takeout only Chipotle Mexican Grill – 10:45 am-10:00 pm – Takeout and delivery

– 10:45 am-10:00 pm – Takeout and delivery Cold Stone Creamery – 12:30 pm-9:00 pm – Takeout and Postmates delivery

– 12:30 pm-9:00 pm – Takeout and Postmates delivery Ding Tea – 12:00 pm-8:00 pm – Takeout

– 12:00 pm-8:00 pm – Takeout Gyro Station – 10:00 am-9:00 pm – Takeout, Delivery

– 10:00 am-9:00 pm – Takeout, Delivery Johnny Rockets – 10:30 am – 9:30 pm – Takeout, Delivery, Curbside pic

– 10:30 am – 9:30 pm – Takeout, Delivery, Curbside pic Mama Stortini’s – Mon – Sat 11:00 am-8:00 pm, Sun 3:00 -8:00 pm – Pick up, Delivery. Complimentary chocolate mousse with every order

– Mon – Sat 11:00 am-8:00 pm, Sun 3:00 -8:00 pm – Pick up, Delivery. Complimentary chocolate mousse with every order Mod Pizza – 11:30 am-8:30 pm – Take Out, Doordash, internet orders and curbside pickup (call when you arrive)

– 11:30 am-8:30 pm – Take Out, Doordash, internet orders and curbside pickup (call when you arrive) Panera – 7:00 am-7:00 pm (M-F) – Delivery, Pick up, Takeout

– 7:00 am-7:00 pm (M-F) – Delivery, Pick up, Takeout Reds Wine Bar – 11:00 am-9:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, and Wine sales

– 11:00 am-9:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, and Wine sales Shibu Ramen – Limited hours – call for details Delivery and 10% off pick up!

– Limited hours – call for details Delivery and 10% off pick up! Togo’s Sandwiches – 10:00 am-8:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, Curbside & Meal Kits to go

– 10:00 am-8:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, Curbside & Meal Kits to go Trapper’s Sushi – Open Daily – Call for specifics Online, Delivery and Takeout. Visit TrappersSushi.com for daily specials. 25% off for first responders (call in orders, can’t be combined with other offers)

– Open Daily – Call for specifics Online, Delivery and Takeout. Visit TrappersSushi.com for daily specials. 25% off for first responders (call in orders, can’t be combined with other offers) Wingstop – Open Normal Hours – Call for specifics Takeout, Delivery

Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market is here for you during this challenging time. The Market is continuing to serve essential services to the Seattle community, including grocery shops, delivery and takeout options. Please help us in spreading the word about the services people can access at Pike Place Market while staying safe.

Grocery Shop at the Market

Pick up meat, fish, vegetables and more at these Pike Place Market shops. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/GroceryShop

These Market Restaurants Deliver

Your favorite Pike Place Market restaurant may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some tasty treats. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/Delivery

Takeout & Pick Up

Swing by or call ahead. These Market businesses are open and ready to greet you with a smile. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/Takeout

Pike Place Market Senior Center, Food Bank and Clinic remain open to provide vital services to the most vulnerable among us. And, in partnership with the City of Seattle Human Services Department, we will continue our bi-weekly produce deliveries to low-income preschool sites.

South Hill Mall

Multiple restaurants at South Hill Mall continue to be open on a carry-out, drive-thru or delivery basis. For details about store hours, contact information, menus and ordering options, visit their website at: https://www.southhillmall.com/directory/