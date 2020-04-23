Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/23/20)

- Eminem is literally donating MOM’S SPAGHETTI!
Eminem serves up Mom's Spaghetti to Henry Ford, DMC workers in Michigan | https://t.co/NM1MN2Aagy #news
— Uplifting News (@rUpliftingNews) April 23, 2020
- Meghan Thee Stallion is going to school for HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION & her reason why will make you love her more!
- There’s going to be a COMEDY SPECIAL on Saturday, May 9th for Feeding America, with an amazing lineup that includes Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock & more!
- PICS: OMG we thought this bodybuilder from Houston was actually Jennifer Lopez!
- VIDEO: Halle Berry reveals Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when she was choking on a fig! (skip to 9:46)
- VIDEO: Michael Buble’s 1 year old daughter singing with him is the cutest!
- The family of physicist Stephen Hawking has DONATED HIS VENTILATOR to a hospital in Cambridge to treat patients with COVID-19
- Charlize Theron announces $1 MILLION DONATION
- Drew Barrymore and Uber are teaming up to donate $100,000 to Feeding America
- Missy Elliott turned herself into an art installation for new video!