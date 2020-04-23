Drake’s Expensive Bed Cost’s As Much As A House

Drake’s music has always promoted one thing: to be as rich, and boujee as possible.

Architectural Digest highlighted the rapper’s $100 million dollar mansion in a recent profile. Everything custom made to his liking.

That’s why it’s no surprise he spent more on a mattress than the average person.

In Drake’s monumental bedroom suite sits a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens. Dubbed “the world’s most luxurious bed,” mattresses can cost upwards of $200,000, with Drake’s custom set-up — part of a collaboration with his designer Ferris Rafauli called Grand Vividus — is expected to cost as much as $400,000. And that’s before linens! – High Snobiety

I am lucky to find a memory foam mattress for less than $300. I never even thought that mattresses alone could cost 6 figures.

To add some additional Drake-esque flourish, the best sits against a headboard, accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, complete with a whiskey-and-­champagne bar on the reverse side. The mattress comes in two colorways — the tonal “Black Shadow” and the Hästens “Traditional Blue,” echoing the Swedish manufacturer’s signature gingham print. – High Snobiety

I know Drake already has a kid, but if he’s looking to adopt a young adult, I am on the market (sorry mom and dad)!