Photo from BigStockPhotos

Drake’s Expensive Bed Cost’s As Much As A House

April 23, 2020

Drake’s music has always promoted one thing: to be as rich, and boujee as possible.

Architectural Digest highlighted the rapper’s $100 million dollar mansion in a recent profile. Everything custom made to his liking.

That’s why it’s no surprise he spent more on a mattress than the average person.

In Drake’s monumental bedroom suite sits a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens. Dubbed “the world’s most luxurious bed,” mattresses can cost upwards of $200,000, with Drake’s custom set-up — part of a collaboration with his designer Ferris Rafauli called Grand Vividus — is expected to cost as much as $400,000. And that’s before linens! – High Snobiety

I am lucky to find a memory foam mattress for less than $300. I never even thought that mattresses alone could cost 6 figures.

To add some additional Drake-esque flourish, the best sits against a headboard, accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, complete with a whiskey-and-­champagne bar on the reverse side. The mattress comes in two colorways — the tonal “Black Shadow” and the Hästens “Traditional Blue,” echoing the Swedish manufacturer’s signature gingham print. – High Snobiety

I know Drake already has a kid, but if he’s looking to adopt a young adult, I am on the market (sorry mom and dad)!

About Natalie Melendez

Growing up in Seattle, Natalie lives for anything music! You can best find her out exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. When she is not out and about she is actively performing at various open mics around town, digging through vinyl, and cuddling with her dog Lana. Listen in to get a taste for her fun-loving and hilarious on-air personality. After two years in college radio, she is very excited to start her career at Seattle’s #1 hit music station!
