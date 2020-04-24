Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/24/20)

April 24, 2020

  • Tom Brady BREAKING AND ENTERING???? It was an accident but one stranger got a big surprise!
  • Beyonce donates $6 million to FRONTLINE WORKERS to aid in “mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”
  • Kanye West took his kids to his Wyoming dome to let wife Kim Kardashian “HAVE A BREAK”
  • Ariana Grande joins the ALL-IN CHALLENGE and offers dinner with her in LA & time in the studio!
  • Tom Hanks gave a Corona TYPEWRITER to a bullied kid…named Corona
  • This may be our favorite Taylor Swift cat post of all time

Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-

  • Hoda Kotb officiated a SURPRISE ZOOM WEDDING!
  • “Parks and Recs” REUNITES for scripted special as a fundraiser for COVID-19
  • Ariana Grande thinks her “pony tail Tik Tok” impersonators are “DEGRADING
  • Budweiser just brought back the ‘WASSSSUP” commercials now starring Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union
  • READ John Cho’s essay about the discrimination Asian Americans are facing during the pandemic
  • Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden sleep at opposite times to balance taking care of BABY RADDIX 

 

