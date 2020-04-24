Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/24/20)

- Tom Brady BREAKING AND ENTERING???? It was an accident but one stranger got a big surprise!
- Beyonce donates $6 million to FRONTLINE WORKERS to aid in “mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”
- Kanye West took his kids to his Wyoming dome to let wife Kim Kardashian “HAVE A BREAK”
- Ariana Grande joins the ALL-IN CHALLENGE and offers dinner with her in LA & time in the studio!
- Tom Hanks gave a Corona TYPEWRITER to a bullied kid…named Corona
- This may be our favorite Taylor Swift cat post of all time
- Hoda Kotb officiated a SURPRISE ZOOM WEDDING!
- “Parks and Recs” REUNITES for scripted special as a fundraiser for COVID-19
- Ariana Grande thinks her “pony tail Tik Tok” impersonators are “DEGRADING“
- Budweiser just brought back the ‘WASSSSUP” commercials now starring Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union
- READ John Cho’s essay about the discrimination Asian Americans are facing during the pandemic
- Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden sleep at opposite times to balance taking care of BABY RADDIX