Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/27/20)

- Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are DIVORCING AFTER 10 YEARS…but they deny that Jay CHEATED with Kristin’s now former BFF!
View this post on Instagram
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
- Brad Pitt kicked off “SNL” as Dr. Fauci…and still somehow, wasn’t as sexy
- PICS: Ben Affleck is still smoking…while wearing a face mask!
- Angelina Jolie’s OPEN LETTER TO ALL PARENTS might just bring you to tears…and remind you, you don’t have to be perfect!
- 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore becomes oldest artist to have #1 song on UK charts! He’s raised over $50 MILLION FOR CHARITY!
- VIDEO: Sia twerks to “Joe Exotic” parody with Maddie Ziegler
- “Fraggle Rock” IS BACK on AppleTV
- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney is now a MUSICIAN and her new single is COVID LOCKDOWN…we don’t think this is a parody
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Rush frontman Geddy Lee & more sing “Lean on Me” together!
- A guy CLAPPED FOR 24 HOURS straight to thank the healthcare workers & raise money for charity
- There was an online campaign to get The Cranberries “ZOMBIE” music video to ONE BILLION VIEWS on YouTube…and it worked!!!
- Alanis Morissette has NEW MUSIC…her first single is “Diagnosis”
- VIDEO: Watch Miley Cyrus perform Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on “SNL” from her house!