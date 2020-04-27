Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/27/20)

April 27, 2020

  • Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are DIVORCING AFTER 10 YEARS…but they deny that Jay CHEATED with Kristin’s now former BFF!

  • Brad Pitt kicked off “SNL” as Dr. Fauci…and still somehow, wasn’t as sexy

  • PICS: Ben Affleck is still smoking…while wearing a face mask!
  • Angelina Jolie’s OPEN LETTER TO ALL PARENTS might just bring you to tears…and remind you, you don’t have to be perfect!
  • 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore becomes oldest artist to have #1 song on UK charts! He’s raised over $50 MILLION FOR CHARITY!
  • VIDEO: Sia twerks to “Joe Exotic” parody with Maddie Ziegler
  • “Fraggle Rock” IS BACK on AppleTV
  • Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney is now a MUSICIAN and her new single is COVID LOCKDOWN…we don’t think this is a parody
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Rush frontman Geddy Lee & more sing “Lean on Me” together!
  • A guy CLAPPED FOR 24 HOURS straight to thank the healthcare workers & raise money for charity
  • There was an online campaign to get The Cranberries “ZOMBIE” music video to ONE BILLION VIEWS on YouTube…and it worked!!!
  • Alanis Morissette has NEW MUSIC…her first single is “Diagnosis”
  • VIDEO: Watch Miley Cyrus perform Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on “SNL” from her house!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
