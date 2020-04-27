Freshpet announces first Pet Zoom conference, hosted by Rainn Wilson

April 27, 2020

damedeeso/iStock(NEW YORK) — By now, most everyone is used to video meetings via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  And for many work-at-homers, having their pets make a cameo is seen as a highlight. 

Freshpet is looking to make those highlights the focus, by hosting the first-ever Zoomies conference just for pets.

Animal lover and former The Office star Rainn Wilson will host the half-hour event on Thursday, April 30th at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Oh, and his potbelly pigs and pit bulls, of course, are on board. 

Owners of pets from fish to fowl can register for the Zoomies event at the Freshpet Zoom meeting website.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

