Local Restaurants with Take Out / Delivery

Local Restaurants
Asian
Bai Tong
Thai Food located in Redmond, Issaquah, Capitol Hill, and Tukwila. Pickup and Delivery options available. Delivery also available on third-party apps. More info at: https://www.baitongrestaurant.com/
Pho Than Brothers
Seattle, Bellevue, and Lynnwood locations. Call ahead to pick up. More info at: http://thanbrothers.com/#/
Din Tai Fung
The Bellevue location open for take-out and delivery from 11:00 am – 8:30 pm (open until 9:00 pm on weekends). The U-Village location reopens on April 17 and Pacific Place will reopen on April 19. Delivery available through Doordash, and Postmates. More info at: https://dintaifungusa.com/locations.html
Trapper’s Sushi
Several locations around Washington. Order online for delivery or takeout! Hours vary by location. https://www.trapperssushi.com/locations
Burgers/Steaks
Dick’s Drive-In
Order at the counter or get it delivered through DoorDash! Open 10:30am-2am 7 days a week! Find your nearest location at https://www.ddir.com/locations/
Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse
Take out including beer and wine is available daily 11am to 7pm Sunday through Thursday, 11am to 8pm Friday and Saturday. No contact curbside pickup is available. Get more information here: https://www.jimmymacsroadhouse.com/
Please join Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse in Federal Way in supporting our local medical heroes! On May 6th, Jimmy Mac’s will be feeding up to 400 front line workers at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way. For each $10 contributed, we’ll provide lunch or dinner for FIVE local heroes!
Chicken
Ezell’s Chicken
Hours vary by location. Free delivery available on some third-party apps! More info at: https://ezellschicken.com/locations/
Heaven Sent Chicken
Carry-out orders are available! Please call ahead.
Mon-Sat: 11am – 8:30pm & Sunday: 11am – 8pm
Everett: 425-267-9672
Lake City: 206-363-1167
https://www.heavensentfriedchicken.com/
Bok a Bok
Pickup and Delivery options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.bokabokchicken.com/
Mexican
Cactus
Kirkland, Madison Park, and South Lake Union locations open for takeout and delivery. Hours vary. More info at: https://cactusrestaurants.com/
Agave
Located in Redmond and Kent Station, take-out and delivery options available. Take-out available through Door Dash. More info at: http://agaverest.com/
Pizza
Zeek’s Pizza
Discounted growlers with any take-out order ($20 purchase required)
- $12 / 64 oz (includes glass)
- $8 / 32oz (includes glass)
- $10 six-packs of local beer and cider!
No contact delivery available. Order online! Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://zeekspizza.com/
Pagliacci Pizza
No contact pick-up or delivery. Order online! Delivery available from 4-11pm on weekdays, and open for delivery until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. In-store hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.pagliacci.com/locations/category/all
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza
Pick up your favorite pizzas and a couple for later with take & bake 16” pizzas for only $15. Offering pickup, delivery and curbside delivery. Visit their website for additional details: https://www.therockwfp.com/
Sandwiches/Salads
Homegrown
Order online for pick-up and delivery. Hours vary by location, but Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Queen Anne, and Redmond locations are still open (Bellevue and U-Village locations temporarily closed). More info at: http://www.eathomegrown.com/order
Other Local Favorites
John Howie Steak
Incredible deals on wine as well as a robust curbside pick-up menu. It would be perfect for a quarantine birthday or anniversary dinner. More info at: https://johnhowiesteak.com/
Seastar
Seastar is bringing fresh Sushi platters and family meals to their curbside service. More info at: https://seastarrestaurant.com/
Beardslee Public House
Food available for curbside OR delivery through Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Crowlers and Growler fills are also available. More info at: https://beardsleeph.com/
HB Beverage Co
No need to leave your automobile. Just park, order online, and provide your stall number in the notes and they will bring your order to your car. More info at: https://www.hbbev.co/
Sano Cafe
Delivering superfoods, fresh juice, elixirs, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, espresso, and more via Postmates More into at: https://www.thesanocafe.com/
L&L Hawaiian Barbeque
Check the website to find your closest location (Lynnwood location temporarily closed)! Call ahead and order to-go. Curbside pickup at some locations, and third-party delivery available. Hours and delivery-eligible stores vary by location. https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/
Mama Stortini’s
Take out is available at all three locations, delivery through Door Dash, and includes one complimentary dessert with every take out order as we all go through this challenging time. More info at: https://www.mamastortinis.com/
Wildwood Distillery
Wildwood Distillery (John Howie Restaurants) just launched a 60% alcohol sanitizing handrub called Rensa; they are offering a free 2 oz. bottle for every $5 donation to https://big-table.com/ (they also include a bottle with every drinking spirit purchased).
520 Bar and Grill
Curbside pickup is available on the weekends. For more information visit: http://520barandgrill.com/
Bis on Main
Pick up available at the valet in back. For more information visit: https://bisonmain.com/
Gilberts
Curbside pickup is available. https://www.gilbertsonmain.com/
Greenlake Grill
Accepting orders from 3pm, call (206) 729-6179 to order. Take out & Curbside pick up from 4:00-7:00pm. Get 1/2 off bottled wine, beer & cocktail combos available. All proceeds benefit our team members. View the limited takeout menu.
National Restaurants
Burgers
McDonald’s
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Find your nearest location at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html
Wendy’s
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Find your nearest location at https://order.wendys.com/location?site=find
Jack in The Box
Drive thrus open. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.jackinthebox.com/locations
Red Robin
Place a to-go order online or through the app. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.redrobin.com/find-us/
Applebee’s
Order online for orders to-go! Sign up for their e-club to get a free appetizer with your order! Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.applebees.com/en/restaurants
Five Guys
Order online! Curbside pickup and delivery options available! Hours vary by location. https://www.fiveguys.com/
Chicken
Chick-fil-a
Mobile ordering and drive-thrus open. Find your location at https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations
Popeyes
Free Delivery available! Order online for pickup too. Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.popeyes.com/store-locator
Buffalo Wild Wings
Delivery and To-Go options available. Tuesday Buy One/Get One deals! Hours vary by location, find your location at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/
Wing-Stop
Delivery and Carryout options available. Hours vary by location. https://www.wingstop.com/order
Mexican
Taco Time
Drive-thrus open. Order ahead on your phone. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://tacotimenw.com/find-us/
Taco Bell
Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.tacobell.com/locations
Chipotle
Free delivery (on orders over $10). Order ahead on the app or online for pick up. Hours vary by location. Find yours at: https://chipotle.com/order
Qdoba
Order online. Curbside pickup option available. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at:https://www.qdoba.com/locations
Pizza
MOD Pizza
Order online to pick-up in store. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://modpizza.com/
Domino’s
Order online for Delivery or Carryout. Hours vary by location: find yours at https://www.dominos.com/en/
Papa John’s
No contact delivery available! Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://locations.papajohns.com/united-states
Pizza Hut
Contactless delivery and pickup available! Hours vary by location. Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://www.pizzahut.com/index.php?locator=#/find-a-hut
Papa Murphy’s Take-n-Bake Pizza
Get some of your favorite ready to bake pizzas. Delivery options available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.papamurphys.com/
Sandwiches
Jimmy Johns
Use their app to get free sides and other rewards, order ahead for pick up, and check out their FreakyFast delivery! Some locations also have drive-thrus! Hours vary by location: https://www.jimmyjohns.com/find-a-jjs/
Jersey Mikes
Free Delivery through their app! Or order ahead to pick up! Hours vary by location. Find your nearest store at: https://www.jerseymikes.com/locations.
Subway
At Subway, you can order the Subs you love for takeout or delivery, with free delivery available through Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash with code “SubwayNow”. Order ahead online or through the app for pick up. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.subway.com/en-US/FindAStore
Panera
Order online for rapid pickup or delivery. Drive-thru options are available at some locations. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html
Potbelly
Free Delivery on orders over $10! Curbside pickup is available too! https://www.potbelly.com/locations
Other Favorites
Panda Express
Take-out, Delivery, and Drive-thru options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.pandaexpress.com/userlocation
P.F. Changs
Free Delivery! Orders for to-go and curbside pickup are also available. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.pfchangs.com/locations/us.html
Starbucks
Drive-thrus available at several locations. Hours vary by location. In-store locations are closed. Grocery store locations are open. Delivery available through Uber Eats. Find more info at https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator
Olive Garden
Order online and pick up from your car. Free delivery for your family! (orders over $75). Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.olivegarden.com/locations/location-search
The Bellevue Collection
Every time you order take-out from one of our restaurants, The Bellevue Collection will donate two meals to Bellevue LifeSpring’s emergency response program, feeding students in our community. Your order placed now through April 24 will support the impacted children and their families in our area. Get more information at: https://bellevuecollection.com/eats-take-out
Participating restaurants at The Bellevue Collection:
- Castilla
- Central Bar + Restaurant
- Din Tai Fung
- Joey Bellevue
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- MIX Poke Bar
- Needs Deli Merchantile
- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
- Pressed Juicery
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Thai Kitchen Bird Pepper
- The Cheesecake Factory
The Landing
- Exit 5 Korean BBQ – Take-out. Monday – Sunday, from 11am-9 pm.
- Gyros House Mediterranean Grill – Take-out, DoorDash and UberEats. Monday – Thursday 11am-3pm, Friday 10am – 9pm, Saturday 11am – 3pm and Sunday 11am – 4pm.
- Jimmy John’s – Pick-up, take-out and delivery (1 sandwich minimum) Monday – Friday from 10:30am – 6pm, Saturday from 10:30am – 3pm and Sunday closed.
- Just Poke – Take-out, UberEats, DoorDash, Caviar, Grubhub and Postmates. Monday – Saturday, from 11am – 8pm and Sunday, from 11am – 7pm.
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – Take-out and UberEats. Sunday – Monday, from 12pm – 8pm and Friday & Saturday, from 12pm – 10pm.
- Mucho Burrito – Pick-up and take-out. Monday – Friday from 11am – 8pm, Saturday 11am – 7pm and Sunday 12pm – 6pm.
- Nibbana Thai Restaurant – Take-out and Doordash. Monday – Sunday, from 11am – 8:30pm.
- Panda Express – Take-out and delivery options. Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 9:30pm and Sunday, from 10:30am – 10:00pm.
- Papaya Vietnamese Cafe – Take-out and delivery options. Monday – Sunday, from10am – 8:30pm
- Potbelly Sandwich – Take-out, Grubhub and Doordash. Monday – Saturday, from 10am – 8:30pm and Sunday, 10am – 7pm.
- Red Robin – Take-out and delivery options. Monday – Sunday, from 10am-9pm.
- The Rock Wood Fired Pizza – Pick-up, take-out, Doordash and UberEats. Monday – Wednesday from 2pm – 8pm, Thursday – Saturday from 11am – 10pm and Sunday from 12pm – 8pm
- Trenchers Kitchen & Tap – Take-out only. Tuesday – Sunday from 2pm – 8pm.
- Vino at the Landing – Take-out only. Monday – Sunday, from 11am – 9pm.
- Wingstop – Pick-up, take-out and Doordash. Sunday – Thursday 10am – 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am – midnight.
Kent Station
All Kent Station information is up to date as of March 25th, please contact the individual businesses for updated information or view this list online.
- Agave Cocina & Cantina – 11:00 am-8:00 pm – Delivery, $5 card with takeout orders, Curbside pick up
- Banyan Tree – 11:00 am-7:00 pm – Takeout only
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – 10:45 am-10:00 pm – Takeout and delivery
- Cold Stone Creamery – 12:30 pm-9:00 pm – Takeout and Postmates delivery
- Ding Tea – 12:00 pm-8:00 pm – Takeout
- Gyro Station – 10:00 am-9:00 pm – Takeout, Delivery
- Johnny Rockets – 10:30 am – 9:30 pm – Takeout, Delivery, Curbside pic
- Mama Stortini’s – Mon – Sat 11:00 am-8:00 pm, Sun 3:00 -8:00 pm – Pick up, Delivery. Complimentary chocolate mousse with every order
- Mod Pizza – 11:30 am-8:30 pm – Take Out, Doordash, internet orders and curbside pickup (call when you arrive)
- Panera – 7:00 am-7:00 pm (M-F) – Delivery, Pick up, Takeout
- Reds Wine Bar – 11:00 am-9:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, and Wine sales
- Shibu Ramen – Limited hours – call for details Delivery and 10% off pick up!
- Togo’s Sandwiches – 10:00 am-8:00 pm Takeout, Delivery, Curbside & Meal Kits to go
- Trapper’s Sushi – Open Daily – Call for specifics Online, Delivery and Takeout. Visit TrappersSushi.com for daily specials. 25% off for first responders (call in orders, can’t be combined with other offers)
- Wingstop – Open Normal Hours – Call for specifics Takeout, Delivery
Pike Place Market
Pike Place Market is here for you during this challenging time. The Market is continuing to serve essential services to the Seattle community, including grocery shops, delivery and takeout options. Please help us in spreading the word about the services people can access at Pike Place Market while staying safe.
Pick up meat, fish, vegetables and more at these Pike Place Market shops. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/GroceryShop
- Choice Produce
- City Fish
- Constantino’s Produce
- DeLaurenti Food & Wine
- Don & Joe’s Meats
- El Mercado Latino
- Frank’s Quality Produce
- Manzo Brothers Produce
- Oriental Mart
- Pike Place Fish Market
- Pike Place Market Creamery
- Quality Cheese
- Rotary Grocery
- Sosio’s Fruit and Produce
- Sunny Honey Co.
- Three Girls Bakery
- Uli’s Famous Sausage
These Market Restaurants Deliver
Your favorite Pike Place Market restaurant may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some tasty treats. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/Delivery
- The Alibi Room
- Bottega Italiana
- Cinnamon Works
- DeLaurenti Food and Wine
- Honest Biscuits
- indi chocolate
- Maximilien
- Miss Cafe
- Mr. D’s Greek Deli
- Old Stove Brewing Co.
- Pikes Pit BBQ
- Pike Place Chowder
- Piroshky Piroshky
- Pizza and Pasta Bar
- Saffron Spice
- Sisters European Cafe
- Uli’s Famous Sausage
Swing by or call ahead. These Market businesses are open and ready to greet you with a smile. For full details visit http://pikeplacemarket.org/Takeout
- The Alibi Room
- Bottega Italiana
- Choice Produce
- Cinnamon Works
- City Fish
- Constantino’s Produce
- Country Dough
- DeLaurenti Food & Wine
- Don & Joe’s Meats
- El Mercado Latino
- Frank’s Quality Produce
- Honest Biscuits
- indi chocolate
- Manzos Produce
- Market Grill
- Maximilien
- Mee Sum Pastries
- Michou Deli
- Miss Cafe
- Mr. D’s Greek Deli
- Old Stove Brewing Co.
- Oriental Mart
- Pike Place Chowder
- Pike Place Fish Market
- Pike Place Nuts
- Pike Place Market Creamery
- Pike’s Pit BBQ
- Piroshky Piroshky
- Quality Cheese
- Rotary Grocery
- Saffron Spice
- Seattle Bagel Bakery
- Sister’s European Cafe
- Sosio’s Fruit and Produce
- Starbuck’s Coffee
- Storyville Coffee
- Sunny Honey Co.
- Taproom at Pike Place
- Three Girls Bakery
- Uli’s Famous Sausage
- Wanderers’ Mail Service
Pike Place Market Senior Center, Food Bank and Clinic remain open to provide vital services to the most vulnerable among us. And, in partnership with the City of Seattle Human Services Department, we will continue our bi-weekly produce deliveries to low-income preschool sites.
South Hill Mall
Multiple restaurants at South Hill Mall continue to be open on a carry-out, drive-thru or delivery basis. For details about store hours, contact information, menus and ordering options, visit their website at: https://www.southhillmall.com/directory/
- Applebee’s
- BJ’s Brewhouse
- Dutch Bros. Coffee
- Jack in the Box
- Olive Garden
- Panera Bread
- Red Robin