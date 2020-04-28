Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement speech at virtual graduation ceremony

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the country won’t be holding graduation ceremonies. But some stars are stepping up to help the Class of 2020 celebrate virtually — via a Facebook partnership.

On May 15, at 2 p.m. ET, Facebook Watch will broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a ceremony that will acknowledge high schools and colleges across the U.S. by name, state by state, with photos, videos and messages from deans and principals.

As part of the online event, the commencement address will be delivered by Oprah Winfrey, and stars like Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and Awkwafina will offer advice for graduates.

Miley Cyrus will sing her 2009 inspirational top-five hit “The Climb,” a graduation favorite. She also performed the song at the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence rally in 2018.

