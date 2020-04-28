US now has 1,000,000+ COVID-19 cases

da-kuk/iStock(NEW YORK) — The United States now has more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are now 1,002,498 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday afternoon, more than any other country. Globally, there are 3,083,467 confirmed cases, making the U.S. home to nearly 33% of the world’s COVID-19 infections.

The greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York state, which has 294,106 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, some 29% of all the cases in the nation. New Jersey is next, with 113,956.

There are at least 57,640 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., as of Tuesday afternoon.

