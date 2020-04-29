Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/29/20)

- Oprah is giving your commencement speech! Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles are doing a VIRTUAL GRADUATION CEREMONY on May 15th for all the High School seniors!
- Gigi Hadid & her boyfriend Zayn Malik are having their FIRST BABY! She’s 20 weeks pregnant!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner took a roadtrip to Sedona, AZ with her new NBA boyfriend, Devin Booker, despite California’s “essential travel only”
- Kristen Cavallari was BLINDSIDED by Jay Culter’s divorce filing & they are still living in the same house
- While you are still quarantining at home, just a reminder that Barbara Streisand has a INDOOR MALL in the basement of her HOUSE!
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for the mall in Barbra Streisand’s basement pic.twitter.com/P2OxtpQMG5
— Katie (@Katiefrom5to7) November 23, 2017
- VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise NYC frontline nurse with $10,000 and a personal concert!
- VIDEO: Michael Buble recruits Barenaked Ladies & Sofia Reyes to create new COVID Bop, “Gotta Be Patient”
- This Friday at 8pm eastern on YouTube Will Ferrell, Wayne Brady, Gal Gadot, Chelsea Handler, Tenacious D, Mindy Kaling, Patton Oswalt, and Adam Scott are putting on a live BENEFIT SHOW, “COVID is No Joke”
- Ed Sheeran had to close his London bar Bertie Blossoms last month . . . but he’s CONTINUING TO PAY his employees in full
- HAPPY 87th Birthday Willie Nelson! He is signing FACE MASKS and then auctioning them off to raise money for more!
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s message for the CLASS OF 2020!