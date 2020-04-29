Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/29/20)

April 29, 2020

  • Oprah is giving your commencement speech! Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles are doing a VIRTUAL GRADUATION CEREMONY on May 15th for all the High School seniors!
  • Gigi Hadid & her boyfriend Zayn Malik are having their FIRST BABY! She’s 20 weeks pregnant!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner took a roadtrip to Sedona, AZ with her new NBA boyfriend, Devin Booker, despite California’s “essential travel only”
  • Kristen Cavallari was BLINDSIDED by Jay Culter’s divorce filing & they are still living in the same house
  • While you are still quarantining at home, just a reminder that Barbara Streisand has a INDOOR MALL in the basement of her HOUSE!

  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise NYC frontline nurse with $10,000 and a personal concert!

  • VIDEO: Michael Buble recruits Barenaked Ladies & Sofia Reyes to create new COVID Bop, “Gotta Be Patient”
  • This Friday at 8pm eastern on YouTube Will Ferrell, Wayne Brady, Gal Gadot, Chelsea Handler, Tenacious D, Mindy Kaling, Patton Oswalt, and Adam Scott are putting on a live BENEFIT SHOW, “COVID is No Joke”
  • Ed Sheeran had to close his London bar Bertie Blossoms last month . . . but he’s CONTINUING TO PAY his employees in full
  • HAPPY 87th Birthday Willie Nelson! He is signing FACE MASKS and then auctioning them off to raise money for more!
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s message for the CLASS OF 2020!

