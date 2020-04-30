Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/20)

- OMG Britney Spears just casually admitted she BURNED DOWN HER GYM with a couple candles….and it’s not the first time she’s SET A BUILDING ON FIRE!
but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
- STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING and listening to this!!! Beyonce & Meghan Thee Stallion REMIX “Savage” for charity! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL SONG]
- “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor” are resorting to a GREATEST MOMENTS clips show because of COVID-19…it will air a 3 hour “best of” show ever Monday for 10 weeks!!!
- Post Malone has $1 million to give, and he wants YOUR help divvying it up. Just TEXT HIM at 817-270-6440 and suggest a charity . . . and maybe they’ll get some of that cash
- ABC has another DISNEY SING-A-LONG coming our way for Mother’s Day!
- LeBron James is hosting a STAR STUDDED VIRTUAL GRADUATION featuring the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, and more
- VIDEO: Hugh Grant played his “Paddington 2″ role for a 4-year-old who’s battling cancer
- Harrison Ford is being investigated for another PLANE MISHAP, he crossed a runway while another plane was landing
- Uh oh….celebrity dermatologist will only book clients in the LATE SUMMER
- Tom Brady holds the record for most money raised in an All In Challenge AUCTION…someone bid $800,000! Someone else threw down $525,000 for dinner and golf with Peyton Manning
- Michelle Pfeiffer’s dog died at 18 YEARS YOUNG!