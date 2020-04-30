Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/20)

April 30, 2020

  • STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING and listening to this!!! Beyonce & Meghan Thee Stallion REMIX “Savage” for charity! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL SONG]
  • “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor” are resorting to a GREATEST MOMENTS clips show because of COVID-19…it will air a 3 hour “best of” show ever Monday for 10 weeks!!!
  • Post Malone has $1 million to give, and he wants YOUR help divvying it up.  Just TEXT HIM at 817-270-6440 and suggest a charity . . . and maybe they’ll get some of that cash
  • ABC has another DISNEY SING-A-LONG coming our way for Mother’s Day!
  • LeBron James is hosting a STAR STUDDED VIRTUAL GRADUATION featuring the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, and more
  • VIDEO: Hugh Grant played his Paddington 2″ role for a 4-year-old who’s battling cancer
  • Harrison Ford is being investigated for another PLANE MISHAP, he crossed a runway while another plane was landing
  • Uh oh….celebrity dermatologist will only book clients in the LATE SUMMER
  • Tom Brady holds the record for most money raised in an All In Challenge AUCTION…someone bid $800,000!  Someone else threw down $525,000 for dinner and golf with Peyton Manning
  • Michelle Pfeiffer’s dog died at 18 YEARS YOUNG!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
