Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

April 30, 2020

Lebron James, The Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, H.E.R, and many more will be apart of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. 

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, high school seniors all over the country have had their end of the school year activities and graduation canceled to keep everyone safe. So many celebrities will be coming together for one night to celebrate the high school graduating class of 2020.

I remember graduating from high school and how important it was to me. All the end of the year activities like prom won’t be happening for many students across the country. Prom is such a big deal and a great way to end your academic career so to hear many students will not be able to experience that just breaks my heart.

The television special will broadcast May 16th at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS.

