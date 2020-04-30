Jada Pinkett Smith says COVID-19 has tested her marriage with Will Smith

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith just got real about how COVID-19 has impacted her marriage to Will Smith.

During Wednesday’s episode of her Red Table Talk Facebook show, titled “How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine,” the 48-year-old actress, who’s been quarantined with her husband, made a candid confession while sitting between her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

She revealed, “one of the things that I realize is that I don’t know Will at all.”

“I feel like there’s a layer that you get to. Life gets busy and you create these stories in your head… and that is your idea of your partner but that is not who your partner is,” Jada added. “It’s challenging. You’re forced to look at things differently.”

One of the things Jada and Will have done differently to help their marriage survive the pandemic, said Jada, is taking the time to learn to love themselves individually and “building a friendship along the way.”

For the well-timed episode, Pinkett Smith was joined by intimacy counselor Michaela Boehm who provided some practical tools to help couples maintain their relationships during this uncertain time. Famed Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Gray also appeared via a socially distanced video chat to share how being in isolation has affected his marriage and family dynamic.

