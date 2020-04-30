Prince Jackson thinks his father would be “proud” of his COVID-19 charity work

April 30, 2020

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Jackson says he is doing his part to help others due to the values his late-father, Michael Jackson, instilled upon him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 23-year-old said his charity, Heal Los Angeles, teamed up with LA-based Fresh N Lean to provide food to underserved communities have been upended by the pandemic. 

“I would like to think that [my dad would be] be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals — not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness, but to see it enacted in his kids,” Prince revealed.  “I’m very grateful that I have this feeling that it’s this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us.”

While growing up in the spotlight wasn’t easy, the young philanthropist says he was “very fortunate” to have Michael Jackson as his dad. ” I had a lot of unique experiences growing up, and what I’m trying to do with my platform and the non-profit or the charity organization is to share those experiences,” he explained.

As for why he wanted to feed those in need, Prince detailed that the pandemic has put a major strain on food banks due to the rising demand and a shortage of food, which puts more people at risk.

He also said partnering with Fresh N Lean was an easy choice. “They’re committed to serving their communities in the best way possible,” Said Jackson while explaining that the organization provides fresh organic meals. 

Jackson announced the new partnership on April 4, saying ” I can’t wait to show you all the great things we can bring to LA when we work together.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

