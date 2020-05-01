Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/20)

- Eminem comes face-to-face with a HOME INTRUDER in his living room!
- Parks & Rec offers just what the entire country needed….a 1/2 hour of laughing, crying & pure joy. Enjoy “5,000 Candles in the Wind” for Lil’ Sebastian
- Disney’s next LIVE-ACTION REMAKE is “Hercules”!
- Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Cuomo, defends taking CLOROX BATHS
- Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam accept ALL-IN CHALLENGE & includes the craziest birthday party you’ll ever have!
- PICS: Blake Lively attempted Cookie Monster waffles for her kids, and . . . well, she tried
- Lizzo couldn’t handle Beyonce wishing her a happy birthday!
- Meghan Markle LOST her first round of lawsuits against The Mail
- VIDEO: Paris Hilton has a new boyfriend who owns a liquor company
- Madonna is spending quarantine on Instagram but tomorrow she’s going to go on a drive and “BREATHE IN the COVID air”
- PICS: Naomi Watts presents quarantine gardening….before & after!
- VIDEO: Queen changes their iconic song to “YOU are the Champions” to salute & raise funds for healthcare workers
- VIDEO: An Idaho man took 43 hits to the face with wet sponges to break a Guinness World Record while social distancing