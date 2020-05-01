Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/20)

May 1, 2020

  • Eminem comes face-to-face with a HOME INTRUDER in his living room!
  • Parks & Rec offers just what the entire country needed….a 1/2 hour of laughing, crying & pure joy. Enjoy  “5,000 Candles in the Wind” for Lil’ Sebastian

  • Disney’s next LIVE-ACTION REMAKE is “Hercules”!
  • Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Cuomo, defends taking CLOROX BATHS
  • Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam accept ALL-IN CHALLENGE & includes the craziest birthday party you’ll ever have!
  • PICS: Blake Lively attempted Cookie Monster waffles for her kids, and . . . well, she tried
  • Lizzo couldn’t handle Beyonce wishing her a happy birthday!

  • Meghan Markle LOST her first round of lawsuits against The Mail
  • VIDEO: Paris Hilton has a new boyfriend who owns a liquor company
  • Madonna is spending quarantine on Instagram but tomorrow she’s going to go on a drive and “BREATHE IN the COVID air”
  • PICS: Naomi Watts presents quarantine gardening….before & after!
  • VIDEO: Queen changes their iconic song to “YOU are the Champions” to salute & raise funds for healthcare workers
  • VIDEO: An Idaho man took 43 hits to the face with wet sponges to break a Guinness World Record while social distancing

